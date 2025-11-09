The Chili's Hack That Turns Your Triple Dipper Into The Ultimate Burger
The Triple Dipper at Chili's is easily one of the best deals in casual dining. In fact, it's so popular that the Triple Dipper actually aided in Chili's massive resurgence over the past few years. However, there are always ways to improve even the best menu items, and the Triple Dipper is no exception. Because the appetizer allows you to pick three smaller portions from the chain's iconic array of starters, you can mix and match different foods to create a dish that stands above the rest in terms of taste. Arguably the best of the best as far as these hacks are concerned involves combining the Big Mouth Bites with one of the chain's beloved mozzarella sticks to give your burgers a crunchy, cheesy upgrade.
This hack was posted by Chili's itself on Instagram and was immediately well-received by customers who are fans of these two staple menu items. Because Chili's mozzarella sticks are among the best mozzarella sticks you'll find at any chain restaurant across the country, the union of flavors gives consumers a new way to enjoy the popular item and produces even more complete and filling sliders to enjoy as a part of the Triple Dipper deal.
How to upgrade your Chili's sliders with mozzarella sticks
The beauty of this hack is that there are a few different ways to pull it off, with Chili's fans sharing their own methodology to get the best bite possible. For starters, while most like to add the large rectangular mozzarella sticks to the inside of their sliders, you can also use each piece of fried cheese as a replacement for the bun itself. This gives you a much more manageable burger to handle, but it can also result in a lack of stability for the slider after just one or two bites, so keep that in mind. Furthermore, one of the most noteworthy things about Chili's mozzarella sticks — which went so viral that people began making copycats at home — is that they come in several different flavors, all of which can give your sliders a massively different taste and level of spice.
The two flavors on the official Chili's menu are Nashville Hot and Honey-Chipotle, both of which will blend well with the sliders in their own right. However, Chili's employees revealed that certain locations allow you to get the mozzarella sticks tossed in any of the chain's signature wing sauces, such as Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Sweet Chili Zing, and House BBQ, which would make this hack even more fine-tuned to your personal tastes. Still, either way, you really can't go wrong. No matter how you add everything together, or which flavors you experiment with, your Chili's Triple Dipper will be taken to the next level of deliciousness.