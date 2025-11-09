The Chili's Hack That Turns Your Triple Dipper Into The Ultimate Burger

The beauty of this hack is that there are a few different ways to pull it off, with Chili's fans sharing their own methodology to get the best bite possible. For starters, while most like to add the large rectangular mozzarella sticks to the inside of their sliders, you can also use each piece of fried cheese as a replacement for the bun itself. This gives you a much more manageable burger to handle, but it can also result in a lack of stability for the slider after just one or two bites, so keep that in mind. Furthermore, one of the most noteworthy things about Chili's mozzarella sticks — which went so viral that people began making copycats at home — is that they come in several different flavors, all of which can give your sliders a massively different taste and level of spice.

The two flavors on the official Chili's menu are Nashville Hot and Honey-Chipotle, both of which will blend well with the sliders in their own right. However, Chili's employees revealed that certain locations allow you to get the mozzarella sticks tossed in any of the chain's signature wing sauces, such as Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Sweet Chili Zing, and House BBQ, which would make this hack even more fine-tuned to your personal tastes. Still, either way, you really can't go wrong. No matter how you add everything together, or which flavors you experiment with, your Chili's Triple Dipper will be taken to the next level of deliciousness.