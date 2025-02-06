15 Chain Restaurants With Go-To Super Bowl Deals

Super Bowl LXI is coming to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, and the spread you put on the table for this momentous occasion is just as important as the game's point spread. Whether you're rooting for Kansas City or Philly, you need a lineup of finger foods, munchies, and tasty desserts from top local chain restaurants to snack on during the big game.

Are you into wings, pizza, or barbeque? We are too! That's why we put together this list of die-hard fan fare. We'll help you find some of the best game day deals from chain restaurants so you can fill up while you watch the Chiefs and the Eagles battle it out on the gridiron. No matter who goes home with the Lombardi Trophy this year, you can save a few bucks and celebrate with all your favorite football grub, thanks to our guide. Just remember, prices may vary by location and these Super Bowl deals are hot — and likely available for a limited time — so don't wait until game day to order up these tasty treats. There are plenty of go-to meal deals near you and you don't want to drop the ball on this power play.