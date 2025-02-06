15 Chain Restaurants With Go-To Super Bowl Deals
Super Bowl LXI is coming to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, and the spread you put on the table for this momentous occasion is just as important as the game's point spread. Whether you're rooting for Kansas City or Philly, you need a lineup of finger foods, munchies, and tasty desserts from top local chain restaurants to snack on during the big game.
Are you into wings, pizza, or barbeque? We are too! That's why we put together this list of die-hard fan fare. We'll help you find some of the best game day deals from chain restaurants so you can fill up while you watch the Chiefs and the Eagles battle it out on the gridiron. No matter who goes home with the Lombardi Trophy this year, you can save a few bucks and celebrate with all your favorite football grub, thanks to our guide. Just remember, prices may vary by location and these Super Bowl deals are hot — and likely available for a limited time — so don't wait until game day to order up these tasty treats. There are plenty of go-to meal deals near you and you don't want to drop the ball on this power play.
1. Score free wings at Applebee's
If you're on the lookout for a watch party at a local chain, it's game on at Applebee's. This is a terrific place to catch a football matchup anytime during the season, but especially on Super Bowl Sunday. Grab a booth near the big screen and explore deals galore that are just as enticing as the menu. Catch all the on-field action while you munch on a 6-piece order of free boneless wings with a $10 purchase. But keep your eyes on the field, because this offer is only good when there is a Pick Six play. This go-to deal is redeemable on Monday after the big game and is valid whether you dine in or order online. Use promo code PICK6 at checkout (limit one per fan).
Did we mention Applebee's has a fully stocked bar? This chain is rolling out loads of fan-favorite drink specials that pair equally well with a touchdown or field goal. Its Super Bowl ready cocktail recipes are as tasty as they are pretty, like the restaurant's Passion on the Beach. This tropical-inspired concoction features Tito's Vodka and peach schnapps for just $10. If you're going alcohol-free on Sunday, try the Bahama Beach Mocktail with grenadine, tropical fruit juices, and Starry soda. It's a game-day bargain at just $4. The good news is these cocktail specials are available now until February 17 — just in time to treat your heart's MVP.
2. Grab a Football Bucket of pretzels from Auntie Annie's
If you're in charge of game day eats this year, don't fumble. You need an array of tasty, yet portable snacks that are easy for peeps to eat in front of the TV, and the Football Bucket from Annie's might just be the winner. It's an attention-grabbing munchie that features freshly baked, hand-rolled pretzels. Get this limited-time bucket filled with two of your favorite soft pretzel nugget flavors, delivered right to your door. This game day centerpiece will stand out from the deviled eggs with its football themed graphics and eye-catching goal posts — and it starts at just $33.99 (depending on location).
Each bucket contains five, 16-ounce cup servings, or up to 100 bite-sized snacks. That's enough to share with five of your best teammates. Choose from the salty original flavor, or get cinnamon sugar, pepperoni, or those delectable mini pretzel dogs. Place your order on the chain's website or stop by your nearest location and ask for a bucket or two over the counter.
3. Cash in on Buffalo Wild Wing's Super Bowl Overtime Deal
Buffalo Wild Wings aims to please the football crowd on Superbowl Sunday with specials on its absolutely delicious wings. Pull up a chair at participating locations and run out the clock on this action-packed event, because if the game goes into overtime, you'll get in on the Overtime Deal. That's right, if the big game goes into overtime, like it did last year, you can relive the celebration on BWW's dime. Simply stop by the restaurant on February 24 between 2 and 5 p.m. to enjoy a six-piece of boneless or traditional wings in your favorite flavor — for free.
If you're hankering for wings that Monday, score this freebie using the restaurant's Blazin' Rewards program or check-in at the bar (sorry, this deal isn't eligible for delivery). This is the seventh Super Bowl in a row that the chain has offered this special, and the best part: There are no strings attached. We're all rooting for a tie at the last whistle now. Right?
4. Save $20 on your game day order at Hooters
Who doesn't love the wings at Hooters? With 14 different sauces and rubs to choose from, there's something for every football fanatic's taste at this chain. Thanks to HootClub Rewards, ordering grub for game day also got a whole lot cheaper. Coupon code 'KICKOFF20' will score you a $20 discount on orders of $90 or more. To redeem the code, download the app and navigate to the coupon section. You can also find this outstanding deal in the Rewards section of Hooters' website and apply it when you check out. It's that easy.
You must be a HootClub Rewards member to get this limited-time offer and it expires when the clock runs out on Super Bowl Sunday. The code works whether you order online, in-app, or at the restaurant, but only at participating locations, of course. The deals at Hooters don't stop there, though. You'll even get a free appetizer when you sign up for HootClub membership. We recommend the fried pickles. Yum!
5. Bar Louie's Bar Bites game deal includes 3 apps
The go-to Super Bowl LXI special at Bar Louie's features a blitz-worthy deal on bar bites. For just $35, you can choose three mouthwatering items from the game day menu for just $35, such as Bavarian pretzels or crispy Thai calamari. There's also a classic spinach and artichoke dip, plus a choice of chicken tenders or wings. One top option on Louie's bar bites menu is the fried cheese curds, which is a dish that, interestingly, has ancient origins.
You'll also be glad to hear that Bar Louie's has some outstanding drink specials to celebrate the big game. Order your choice of beer bucket, including five domestics for just $10 (Michelob Ultra or Bud Light) or five imports for $2 more (Corona or Corona Premiere). If High Noon Seltzers are your drink of choice, you can get 5 of them for $15.
6. Dickey's Barbecue Pit's Big Yellow Box will feed a crowd
Aside from being known for its mouthwatering barbecue, Dickey's is a chain restaurant with some of the best coleslaw around. That has to be reason enough to check out its impressive Super Bowl deals. We recommend placing an advance order for a Big Yellow Box. This build-your-own special includes your choice of fall-off-the-bone-tender smoked meats, savory Southern-style sides, and all the fixings for up to a dozen people. Prices vary based on which menu items you choose. Head down to your local Dickey's or pre-order your Big Yellow Box and have it delivered for free (by location).
So, what's the best thing about Dickey's Super Bowl Deal? You get a whopping 4 pounds of smoked meat, that's what. Go ahead and pick any two: beef brisket, chicken breast, jalapeño cheddar kielbasa, Polish kielbasa sausage, pulled pork, or turkey. This deal also comes with your choice of three sides: bacon and onion green beans, baked potato casserole, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, hand-cut fries, mac and cheese, or potato salad. You'll also get a relish tray appetizer, toast, and your favorite variation of Dickey's handcrafted barbecue sauce.
7. Papa John's Game Day Bundle includes 2 or more pizzas for $9.99 each
The clock is ticking and the Big Game is just around the corner. If you still have no idea what to serve, we suggest Papa John's for a fast feast. Whether your guests are Team Pepperoni or Team Sausage, you can put that rivalry to bed with both, thanks to this popular pizza joint's go-to deal. The Game Day Bundle at this former NFL sponsor gets you two or more two-topping pizzas for $9.99 each, but only Thursday through Monday.
There are even more crowd-pleasing options from Papa Johns to add to your Super Bowl spread, including wings, sides, and desserts. Go ahead and order two or more value menu items for just $6.99 each. With these Papa's Pairings, you can save some dough on the basics, like cheese sticks, chocolate chip cookies, and boneless wings. And don't forget that Super Bowl LXI and National Pizza Day fall on the same Sunday this year.
8. Popeye's Tailgate Bundle feed the family for $25
Let Popeyes take care of all your football Sunday fare this year. This fast food chain that Anthony Bourdain couldn't get enough of, is offering up one of the best deals of the season: its Tailgate Bundle. Get two dozen crispy, bone-in wings seasoned to perfection with Popeyes' signature spices, plus Cajun fries, red beans and rice, and a side of warm, flaky biscuits for just $24.99. It's a hearty combo that provides all the variety and flavor this Louisiana Kitchen promises.
Wings are the ultimate snack choice for any at-home watch party. This popular menu item is one of the most popular foods on game day, and for good reason. They're affordable, sharable, and they pair well with beer. The National Chicken Council says that Americans gobbled up 1.45 billion wings last Super Bowl Sunday. Wow. These little appendages really do rule the roost.
9. Get a free entrée from Chipotle
The folks over at Chipotle sure do know how to feed ravenous football fans. With its special "extra" activation, no one has to go home hungry. So, how does this deal work? When something "extra" happens on the field, like offense converts on fourth down, kicks an extra point, or scores a two-point conversion, the restaurant will release a unique code on X and Instagram. Text the code to 888-222 for the chance to claim your free entrée. Up to 50,000 NFL fans will get the chance to grab good eats for free on game day thanks to this deal.
That's not the only way you can save at Chipotle this year. Add a little spice to your life on Monday, February 10 following the championship bout, regardless of which team you were cheering for. Every Chipotle's rewards member can grab a free small side of guacamole and/or queso blanco when you order a full-priced meal. Remember to put in code EXTRA25 to claim this deal and try this sweet ordering hack for larger portions.
10. 7-Eleven is delivering free pizza and discounted beer
While you might not think of 7-Eleven as a restaurant, you may be surprised by this chain's extensive menu offerings — and they can all be delivered. Feed a whole team of fans with this stop-and-go's game day deals you just can't pass up. When Sunday rolls around, use the 7NOW delivery app and get a free pizza with your first order. But wait for the whistle — 7-Eleven didn't stop there. Shop this convenience store's long list of other deals, including buy one, get one free large pizzas, and a savings of $20 on any $30 food order when you use the promo code BIGGAME. You won't break the bank on brews, either. Save 5 bucks on any large pack of beer.
The NFL's annual championship game is an event that's centered around eating as much as it is the sport. "At 7-Eleven, we know the Big Game is about more than just football — it's about gathering with friends, enjoying delicious food and making lasting memories," said Senior Vice President, Brandon Brown in a recent press release. We couldn't agree more.
11. Bertucci's Tailgate Deals will feed everyone for under $70
Bertucci's is an Italian chain that's offering terrific go-to Super Bowl meal deals. Its Game Day Deal feeds up to eight and includes two large pizzas, 24 Tuscan chicken wings, and its signature rolls for $69.99. Its pizzaiolos make each pie fresh from handcrafted dough, add on the toppings, then bake it in a real brick oven to achieve that crispy crust we love so much. Choose from one of 15 upscale combinations, like the lip-smacking Nolio with prosciutto, caramelized onions, and a seasoned cream sauce, plus two kinds of cheese: mozzarella and Pecorino Romano. It's sure to satisfy the most ravenous fans in your crew.
Keep the festivities going all day and make it a feast. You can add on a few other Bertucci's menu items for an additional cost, like 2-liter drinks, your choice of salad, garlic knots, and traditional cannoli for dessert. Remember to pre-order online and plan to pick it up curbside or have it delivered, because this deal is to-go only.
12. Dave & Buster's is offering $20 wings and cheap beer
Dave & Buster's is a top choice when it comes to places to spend Super Bowl Sunday. Thanks to its 30 HDTVs and huge 40-foot-wide screen, you'll feel like you are right on the 50-yard line. This chain also offers tons of exciting arcade-style games to keep the party going after the final play. Pick from a menu full of delicious chow and take advantage of fan-friendly deals like 20 wings for $20, $5 draft beers, and unlimited games for $20.
In addition to special game day deals, some Dave & Buster's locations will also host viewing events for the Super Bowl. At these watch parties, you can purchase an additional ticket to enjoy amenities such as special bar packages and appetizer buffets, which include classic snacks like mini pretzel dogs, boneless wings, fries, and smashed burger sliders; some locations even feature a nacho bar. Reservations are recommended to ensure you get a table on the big day.
13. Satisfy the whole crew with a Party Pack from Logan's Roadhouse
If you're in charge of feeding the group this Sunday, check out Logan's Roadhouse for hot deals. Its Party Packs feature loads of fan-favorites with plenty of appetizers, entrées, sides, salads, and desserts to select from. Choose from finger-licking options to start the feast like loaded potato skins with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions, and sour cream. For the main course, consider one of our favorites: the twisted chicken tenders. The cooks here marinate each piece of chicken in buttermilk for a whole day, then toss it in the chain's seasoned flour blend before frying it to a golden crisp. You can even add a gallon of tea or lemonade for a modest upcharge.
This spread is the perfect option for feeding up to a dozen of your closest friends. Get yours by calling your local restaurant or placing your order online. Prices vary depending on the items you order. For example, 30 Mesquite Smokin' Wings with your choice of sauce will only set you back $49.99.
14. Get a sackful of deals on burgers at Krystal
The peeps behind the counter at Krystal are suiting up for Super Bowl Sunday with bold deals that won't break the bank. This quick-serve chain is going big with options like a dozen original Krystals for just $12, or you can go big and add cheese for just $3 more. If you love sliders with a side of football, this is the place to go. Each square hamburger patty sits atop a freshly steamed bun and comes topped with goodies like diced onions, pickle, and mustard.
Club members can enjoy exclusive perks from Krystal all season by signing up online or downloading the app to unlock unbeatable deals. Save time on Sunday and order your sack full of burgers online for delivery or pick up.
15. Gobble up appetizers from Old Chicago Pizza for $5
Join your friends at Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom for the watch party of the year. Select locations are getting into the Super Bowl action with deals on great grub. Camaraderie and pizza go hand-in-hand, so huddle up with savings on its Playoff Picks menu. This package is available during the game and features personal-sized appetizers for just $5.
This restaurant chain offers one of the best lineups of cold drinks and handmade pizzas around, and if you're watching from home, you can still get in on the action. Sunday is the perfect time to order one of Old Chicago's Party Packs. There's enough food to feed Andy Reed, Nick Sirianni, and their spouses with a Taproom Starter, large pie, and a huge 6-inch cookie for $29.99. Pick from mozzarella or pretzel sticks to start, plus a large, one or two-topping pizza on your choice of crust (hand-tossed, ale-infused or the tavern thin) for no extra charge.