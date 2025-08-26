Appetizers At America's Favorite Chain Restaurants That Aren't Worth The Price

If you're craving something delicious in the middle of the night, Denny's is the place to go. This chain is best known for being open around-the-clock, so it can not only settle midnight cravings for greasy food, but also cater to shift workers and more.

Much of Denny's food is fantastic, especially (in this writer's humble opinion) their breakfast dishes. They even offer gluten-free English muffins for people following a gluten-free diet out of necessity or preference. However, the Zesty Nachos is one thing you'll want to skip if you're looking to order an appetizer. These nachos start with tortilla chips, which are then topped with seasoned ground beef, pepper jack queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

The biggest issue with Denny's Zesty Nachos is that they're way too filling to be an appetizer — unless, maybe, you have four or more people eating them. Anything less than that and you'll be stuffed before your food even comes out. Now, this may not be a bad thing if you plan to eat it as a meal on its own, but these nachos are also one of the unhealthiest things you can order at Denny's and have way too much going on. Since they're over the top across the board in all the wrong ways, these Zesty Nachos frankly aren't worth the $11.59 you'll pay for them.