13 Classic Seafood Chains Making A Major Comeback

Captain D's is hardly a small name in the seafood restaurant world. This chain has been around since 1969, and it's managed to stay in business for more than half a century, thanks to its unfussy and affordable menu that knows exactly what customers want. However, the last few decades haven't been the easiest for the chain. In 2008, Captain D's largest franchisee filed for bankruptcy protection, putting the company's standing at risk, as well as the jobs of approximately 750 people. This moment seemed to initiate the beginning of a stressful period for Captain D's, with the brand changing hands several times throughout the 2010s and early 2020s. It also saw its restaurant fleet sink by a good couple of dozen, reducing its footprint and therefore its cashflow.

With all of this rocky activity, it probably wouldn't surprise anyone if Captain D's sank to the bottom of the ocean. However, it seems like it's not done yet. The last few years have been some of the best ever for the brand. "At Captain D's, we are enjoying double-digit sales and double-digit traffic," said chief supply contractor Janet Duckham in a recent report on Captain D's business activity. "We're in good shape right now, but we're spending a lot of money on marketing, and it's paying off." It certainly seems to be, with the restaurant expanding into loads of new territories in the next few years, as well as into Europe.