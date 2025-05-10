12 Chain Restaurants That Still Offer Senior Discounts

Seniority definitely has its privileges, like big discounts on your favorite eats. If you're 60 years old, or even just 55 at some establishments, you can find great deals on meals at nationwide chains you already know and love. However, in this modern era, it seems that so many companies have forgotten about senior deals, but that's not so.

Advertisement

If you're like most golden agers, you're probably on a fixed income, so even a 10% discount here and there adds up. Thankfully, there are tons of ways to save money and still enjoy the convenience and camaraderie of eating out. While many of these restaurants are independently owned and discounts may vary by location, they all offer a deal of some sort that will stretch your dollars further, depending on eligibility requirements. So, whether you're looking for a drive-thru, buffet, or a fancy sit-down meal, here are 12 chain restaurants that still offer terrific senior discounts.