12 Chain Restaurants That Still Offer Senior Discounts
Seniority definitely has its privileges, like big discounts on your favorite eats. If you're 60 years old, or even just 55 at some establishments, you can find great deals on meals at nationwide chains you already know and love. However, in this modern era, it seems that so many companies have forgotten about senior deals, but that's not so.
If you're like most golden agers, you're probably on a fixed income, so even a 10% discount here and there adds up. Thankfully, there are tons of ways to save money and still enjoy the convenience and camaraderie of eating out. While many of these restaurants are independently owned and discounts may vary by location, they all offer a deal of some sort that will stretch your dollars further, depending on eligibility requirements. So, whether you're looking for a drive-thru, buffet, or a fancy sit-down meal, here are 12 chain restaurants that still offer terrific senior discounts.
1. Bob's Big Boy
Big Boy. Who doesn't love spotting that huge statue of the boy with the red and white checkered overalls? This fast food chain's mascot promises passersby with loads of good eats and nostalgic ambiance. This humble casual dining chain got its start in 1936 when Bob Wian purchased his first hamburger stand in California. Today, it's home to some of our favorite grub from the original Big Boy burger to ahh, the Slim Jim piled high with ham, Swiss cheese, and all the fixings.
Many of us visited Big Boy back in the day with our own grandparents. We fondly remember its hearty breakfast. You can reminisce for less with four hearty entrees to start your day, including options like hot cakes, French toast, eggs, and your choice of sausage or bacon, then wash it all down with coffee for just $6.99. This discounted offer runs until 11 a.m., so you've got plenty of time to sleep in or hit that Silver Sneakers class before breakfast.
2. Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill is a casual, yet upscale Florida restaurant chain. If you're visiting the state for the winter or you've retired there, you may have already discovered the outstanding senior deals at this seafood joint. The good news is that while this grill has the most locations in the Sunshine state, 47, there are 166 locations across 27 states, from Alabama to Wisconsin. Just bring your AARP card for 10% off on food and nonalcoholic beverages.
AARP is a non-profit organization that advocates for Americans 50 years and older. Membership is also quite affordable. You'll pay just $15 for the first year with automatic renewal. You don't have to be a grandparent to enroll, as anyone 18 and over can join. Take advantage of this senior discount at Bonefish Grill, whether you decide to dine in or order for curbside carryout. We love this service because you don't even have to get dressed up fancy to grab a plate of sweet and spicy pineapple glazed shrimp or the 7-ounce filet mignon with scallops and shrimp scampi.
3. Cicis Pizza
Pizza is one of those dishes that transcends age. Really, young or old, who doesn't love a buffet filled with a variety of pies by the slice? Cicis all-you-can-eat set-up does it right, and because there's a discount for seniors, there's no reason to go home hungry. Fill up on sides, salads, and desserts in addition to your favorite pizzas. If you don't see a pie you like on the buffet, have one made fresh just for you, on either thin crust flatbread or deep dish style.
While in-house senior discounts vary by location, many franchises do offer deals for patrons over 60. However, if your hometown location doesn't, don't worry. Just flash your AARP membership card and get a whopping 15% off your check every day. This deal is only good if you dine in, but why wouldn't you? You'll never know what you'll find at this buffet, including innovative combinations like the fan favorite with tater tots and bacon. Don't forget to stop by the Cicis Game Zone too, and relive those glory days at the arcade.
4. Denny's
Denny's offers some mind-blowing discounts on all your favorite comfort foods — if you're a card-carrying AARP member. Get 15% off your entire check – up to $10 — with proof of membership. But the deals at Denny's don't end there. Seniors also get all-access passes to their coveted 55+ menu. This section of scrumptious meal choices won't let you down, with reduced prices and smaller portions. You can choose from six entrees, like scrambled eggs and cheddar, or Alaskan salmon with a side and dinner bread.
Senior citizens are some of Denny's best customers, and for good reason. Not only can you save with your AARP card and the 55+ menu, but this dinner's $2, $4, $6, and $8 value menu is back, so you can add a two-stack of buttermilk pancakes to your meal for just two bucks. Denny's is also open 24 hours, so you can chow down whenever hunger strikes, like before that pickleball tournament at the Y.
5. El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco is the place to go for fire-grilled chicken made from a longstanding family recipe. After more than 40 years, this restaurant is still doing chicken their way, with a citrus marinade and slow-grilled technique over an open flame. Not only is it cool to watch the cooks in the back flipping birds over the grill, this is the only quick serve joint that dishes up chicken that tastes this good.
This popular chicken joint offers senior discounts at participating locations. Guests 60 and older get 10% off or a maximum $1 discount on El Pollo Loco's expansive menu. Choose from full meals with all the sides, fit bowls, burritos, tostadas, or salads, all featuring a hearty helping of the restaurant's signature chicken. You can even score a free burrito when you join Loco Rewards through their app. Just remember to tell your cashier that you want the senior discount before you check out.
6. Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
If you like buffet-style eating as much as we do, you're going to love the Golden Corral. The chain is really making an epic comeback. Maybe that's because its variety and value make it a terrific choice for seniors. If you can get in before the crowds, you can take advantage of its early bird special. Pile your plate high with all your favorite comfort foods like country-style steak, meatloaf, and shepherd's pie, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at participating locations.
Customers 60-plus can also get discounts all-day long with membership deals. Spend your limited income on an unlimited buffet and stretch your pennies even further with the Good as Gold club. Don't pass up the opportunity to receive exclusive coupons and relevant news. Joining is easy, and you'll want to hit the check mark for seniors when you sign up or download the app and get $5 off your next $25 bill, but these perks vary by location.
7. IHOP
Denny's isn't the only classic diner that offers discounts for seniors. IHOP's 55+ menu comes with special prices just for us, like the Breakfast Sampler. This hearty meal features an egg, a bacon strip, a sausage link, a ham slice, hash browns, and a buttermilk pancake for just $10.59. Some locations will even throw in a free cup of coffee. Just remember, some of the chain's pancake meals are more like desserts, if you're watching your sugar intake.
The sampler is just one of seven meals seniors can get for less than 11 bucks at IHOP, and the deals don't expire after breakfast. Head in for lunch and order up a classic BLT, or, if it's time for dinner, we suggest the five battered shrimp platter or the fried fish entrée with fries. This special selection of favorites is available at all locations until closing, as long as you qualify. Your server may request proof of age, so have a valid ID handy when you pay your bill.
8. Joe's Crab Shack
If you're a senior who is into a casual dining experience with a lively atmosphere, Joe's Crab Shack is the place for you. With its bright colors and upbeat music from the '80s and beyond, you'll be tapping your toes while you dine on delicious seafood. Every location offers its seniors 10% off with an AARP membership, but the deals don't stop there. Stick around for happy hour and save on drinks. It's easy to maximize your discount with $3.50 domestic bottles and $6 select wines by the glass.
Joe's extensive menu features tons of options from the sea — and the shore. Save a few clams and snag the Captain's Plate. It's loaded with mouthwatering fare, including barbecue Dungeness crab, shrimp, and a fillet of fish, plus sides like fries and coleslaw. You know, Joe's might even be better than Red Lobster, but we'll let you decide. Don't forget to grab a groovy tie-dyed t-shirt from the mercantile on your way out.
9. Long John Silver's
Did you know that Long John Silver's is a "senior" too? The restaurant celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2024, and while it doesn't offer in-house discounts, it did pair up with AMAC to support its devoted senior following. Members aged 55 and older get between 10% and 20% off their meal, depending on which location you visit.
The Association of Mature American Citizens is similar to AARP in that it provides exclusive benefits to members, in this case, those who are 50-plus. You don't even need to walk the plank to cash in on this treasure of a deal, and you'll only pay $16 to join. The whole crew can use this perk to fill up on this chain's specialties like fried seafood platters and hand-battered chicken baskets. Use our cool ordering hacks to jazz up your meal at your neighborhood Long John Silver's. With nearly 700 locations across the United States, there's sure to be one nearby.
10. Papa Johns Pizza
Papa John's is another pizzeria that offers serious deals for golden agers. The chain restaurant has been around since 1984, big hair, and collar-up polo shirts. Today, AMAC members get a totally tubular deal: a 25% discount on all regularly priced menu options when you place your order online. That's the biggest discount from any senior club membership that we reviewed. Don't pass this one up, because this widespread pizza chain says you can taste the difference its quality ingredients make in every bite.
Papa John's is serving up more than just pies. Peruse the menu for other tasty tidbits like wings, salad, or the mouthwatering Papa John's Twix Papa Bites for dessert. These yummy side dishes complement any style of pizza. If you're a frequent customer, you can also earn Papa Dough which is good on any menu item ordered online or through the app. Spend just $15 and earn $2 in rewards you can use on future orders with membership.
11. Shoney's
Shoney's has been serving all-American favorites since it opened its first West Virginia drive-in restaurant in 1947. This long-standing family-dining establishment touts a commitment to fresh, quality food and friendly service that you'll love at any age. While the senior discounts at Shoney's vary by location, the Kissimmee, Florida spot does things right. If you're 60 or better, you can cash in big with a senior breakfast for just $11.89. This special is only good Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so don't forget to set an alarm.
Tuesday is senior day all day at the Sumpter, South Carolina site. Eligible guests who dine-in get the all-you-can-eat food bar for $10.25 any time of day. Breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. and the lunch and dinner bars run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some locations even offer patrons a Golden Age Club that comes with a 10% savings. For participating restaurants, just complete a quick online form and wait for your membership card to arrive in the mail.
12. Village Inn
Village Inn is a top choice for seniors looking for good deals on delicious comfort food. However, you won't score this deal until you're at least 60. Guests can make the most of meal time with a 10% senior discount on all regular menu items. This diner also offers loads of daily deals that can help seniors maximize their eating out budget. Devour a crash burger on Mondays for just five bucks or treat yourself to a free slice of pie every Wednesday.
Get a buttermilk pancake combo anytime the craving hits, thanks to Village Inn's all-day breakfast. Who says you can't have breakfast for dinner, and with accompaniments like an egg, bacon, or sausage, it's a hearty meal that will keep you going, even when the grandkids pop over to play. Tell the cashier that you are eligible for the senior discount, so they can deduct it from your bill. Conditions may apply.