The Iconic Chain Restaurant Known For Its Over 20-Page Menu & 250+ Items

Few restaurant menus read like a novel, but The Cheesecake Factory's does — a sprawling, 20-plus-page catalog boasting over 250 dishes. It's the kind of place where diners can jump from Thai lettuce wraps to Cajun jambalaya in one sitting, with a buffet's worth of options packed into a single, bound booklet. And yet, the question of why The Cheesecake Factory's menu is so long isn't just about indulgence; it's about evolution.

The story begins 1940s Detroit, where Evelyn Overton stumbled upon a cheesecake recipe in her local paper. This recipe would eventually shape an empire. What began as a small basement bakery eventually led to a family move west, where her son David opened the first Cheesecake Factory in Beverly Hills in 1978. At the time, the restaurant was simply a place to showcase his mother's creations, a bet that a dessert-heavy menu could hold its own in a crowded dining scene. He was right. Lines wrapped around the block from day one, and the buzz never really stopped.

Yet, The Cheesecake Factory's very first menu wasn't nearly as lengthy as the one that would follow. What began with a few simple dishes and a handful of cheesecakes would soon balloon into a culinary encyclopedia that mirrors the brand's appetite for reinvention. How it got there, though, had less to do with marketing than Overton's trial-and-error approach to building a restaurant from scratch.