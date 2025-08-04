Once-Beloved Restaurant Chains That Are No Longer America's Favorite

Chain restaurants are, in many ways, the backbone of American food culture. There are hundreds upon hundreds of chains in the United States, with all of them offering up a familiar atmosphere to their customers, regardless of where they may be in the country. Chain restaurants took off in earnest with the opening of White Castle in 1921, and since then, countless businesses have come and gone. While many of these chains never quite took off, others made it seriously big, before retreating into the shadows of culture or losing their shine somehow.

Some of these chains might surprise you, too. We're not talking about long-lost restaurant chains you don't remember: We're talking about ones that are still around, but have just lost their appeal and have seen their customer and unit numbers slip. Chains like TGI Fridays, Ruby Tuesday's, IHOP, and Hardee's are still found everywhere, but just don't have the same spark that they once did. Others, like Howard Johnson's, now exist in different forms but live long in the memory of the folks who ate there. Let's take a look at all of those restaurant chains that we've fallen out of love with.