The Ingredient That Makes Buffalo Wild Wings Taste So Good

Beef shortening is essentially beef tallow, with beef tallow being the rendered fat from various cuts of beef, such as ribs and rump roast. It's similar to suet, in that suet is fat from around the kidneys. However, beef shortening can also refer to beef tallow that has something added to it, such as preservatives, or it could also refer to the definition of shortening, which is any type of fat that's solid at room temperature. Which brings us back to "essentially beef tallow."

Regardless of the technicalities and etymology of all these ingredients, the effects and how you use them are essentially the same. For effects, it offers that light meaty umami flavor that isn't strong enough to overpower your main flavors. As for uses, besides deep frying, as Buffalo Wild Wings does, it can take the place of most oils or fats. You can melt it in a pan instead of butter or oil for cooking, you can mix it into crusts for savory pies, you can use it to make fries that taste like McDonald's used to, and you can even spread it on bread as a snack. Grab some at the supermarket if you can find it, or from a butcher if you can't, and give it a whirl yourself.