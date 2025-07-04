The Ultimate Ranking Of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin is best known for two things — its simple yet catchy jingle and its delicious burgers. And, it's quite generous with their burgers, even providing a free one for your birthday so long as you're a member of their loyalty program and make a small additional purchase. That being said, there are a vast number of burgers on their menu, running the gamut of flavors and sizes. So, whether you're visiting for your free birthday burger or another reason, it can feel overwhelming making a choice. Which are the best burgers on the menu and which fall flat?

Thankfully, you don't have to determine the answers to these questions through trial and error because I was given the opportunity to taste every gourmet burger on Red Robin's menu. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, balance, and smell (where appropriate), relying on my food industry experience and great love of burgers to help make my decisions. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Now, without further ado, it's time to discover which burgers will be your new Red Robin favorites. Let's get into it.