14 Pre-Cooked Frozen Seafoods From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to affordability, few can argue that Aldi has it going on. The retailer has figured out the secret to bringing consumers the highest quality foods at the best prices. Among the Aldi foods that are worth checking out are its pre-cooked frozen seafood options. Not only are these a great buy, but they're one you can feel good about.

Aldi, and its private seafood label, Fremont Fish Market, have a deeply held commitment to sustainability. Its responsible seafood goals include multiple certifications, partnerships, and memberships with reputable organizations dedicated to preventing overfishing, eliminating bycatch, and protecting the delicate ecosystems from which its fish and shellfish are sourced.

And, among the many secrets about Aldi you may wish you knew sooner, if you're at all displeased with what you buy, the retailer has a very generous return policy known as the Twice as Nice Guarantee. All of this is great, but I wanted to sample some of these seafood delicacies first-hand and rate them for myself, which was no small feat, as there are a lot of options. Read on to find out which of these frozen seafood items you should add to your cart and which you should leave in the freezer.