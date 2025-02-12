14 Pre-Cooked Frozen Seafoods From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best
When it comes to affordability, few can argue that Aldi has it going on. The retailer has figured out the secret to bringing consumers the highest quality foods at the best prices. Among the Aldi foods that are worth checking out are its pre-cooked frozen seafood options. Not only are these a great buy, but they're one you can feel good about.
Aldi, and its private seafood label, Fremont Fish Market, have a deeply held commitment to sustainability. Its responsible seafood goals include multiple certifications, partnerships, and memberships with reputable organizations dedicated to preventing overfishing, eliminating bycatch, and protecting the delicate ecosystems from which its fish and shellfish are sourced.
And, among the many secrets about Aldi you may wish you knew sooner, if you're at all displeased with what you buy, the retailer has a very generous return policy known as the Twice as Nice Guarantee. All of this is great, but I wanted to sample some of these seafood delicacies first-hand and rate them for myself, which was no small feat, as there are a lot of options. Read on to find out which of these frozen seafood items you should add to your cart and which you should leave in the freezer.
14. Fremont Fish Market Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp
Coming in last, but not least, in this ranking of Aldi pre-cooked frozen seafood products is the Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market. This item wasn't bad. In fact, if I was looking for a quick and easy appetizer to serve a crowd that I knew had more mainstream tastes, this would be a natural fit and I'd be perfectly happy serving it.
What these popcorn shrimp got right more than anything was texture. They turned out super crisp, not greasy, and quite tender. Where they faltered was in the breading-to-shrimp-ratio. I found the breading to be slightly heavy-handed, which muted the shrimp flavor somewhat. That said, the breading itself had a pleasant flavor, though it was slightly bland. I could see serving these with a spicy sauce to jazz them up, like an arrabbiata or even a kicked-up barbecue sauce, like the underrated but super flavorful Full Moon BBQ Sauce.
13. Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
Next to last on this ranking is the Jumbo Breaded Butterfly Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market. Again, this is a product I would gladly serve to a crowd if I was looking for a finger food that people could easily grab and go while milling about during a gathering. It's tasty, and butterflying the shrimp gives it an appealing look.
Again, where these shrimp shone was their texture. They were super light, had a delightful crunch, and weren't oily. They also were quite moist, with the shrimp practically melting in your mouth. Though the breading was flavorful, it was slightly under-seasoned, and its use was a bit overkill. That said, I understand why this is a common issue with frozen seafood, as it needs to withstand the freezing and reheating process. Though these could be enjoyed as-is, they also would benefit from a sauce of some kind just to add some interest.
12. Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Crunchy Fish Fillets
Fremont Fish Market's Wild Caught Crunchy Fish Fillets are next on this ranking. As frozen fish fillets go, these are as good as any I've eaten. They had a fantastic tender texture, but didn't fall apart when I bit into them. The fish used for these is pollock. It was flaky, not mushy, and it had a pleasant flavor that was seafood-y, but not overly fishy.
The breading, though crisp, light, and not greasy, was a little lacking in nuance. It could have used a healthy dose of salt, pepper, and perhaps some Old Bay Seasoning (or similar) to liven it up. I enjoyed this fish served with a host of different toppings, including a tartar sauce, a vinegary citrus herb dressing, and a spicy barbecue glaze, all of which worked well. The only thing missing was a side of french fries for an excellent play on fish and chips.
11. Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Breaded Fish Sticks
I hesitated with where to place the Wild Caught Breaded Fish Sticks from Fremont Fish Market, as they were quite comparable to the Fish Fillets. The primary reason they ranked ahead of the full-sized fillets was that they seemed to be slightly better seasoned, though this could have been an illusion.
These fish sticks are also made from pollock. Like the fillets, they too were moist, not mushy, and had a nice flavor, though I'd argue they were a bit fishier. The breading here appeared to have more flavor, though this may have been a result of the smaller portion size of each fish stick and the fact that the ratio of breading to fish was a little more well-balanced.
Though not quite as crisp as the fillets, these fish sticks were not oily and the exterior remained crunchy. That said, they also tended to fall apart easily, which may make dipping them into a sauce a bit of a challenge. Despite these minor concerns, these are fish sticks I would feel good about serving to hungry kiddos on a busy weeknight.
10. Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets
Of the pre-frozen seafood items available at Aldi, the Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets from Fremont Fish Market are the only item that did not come with instructions for using the air fryer. I opted to reheat them using the oven, which proved to be a mistake. Though the cod itself was sweet, flaky, and moist, the breading became almost impermeable and gummy, rather than crisp. I also found that the fillets stuck to the baking sheet, which made the batter tear on the bottom side.
All of this would have landed these fillets on the bottom of the list, however, I was convinced to give them a second chance by reheating a second batch in the air fryer. That was a wise move on my part. The cooking time was cut in half, and the quality of the batter was infinitely better. The fish did not stick to the air fryer basket and the batter crisped up enough to be able to cut through it and taste it. This batter had a fantastic malty taste that perfectly accompanied the sweetness of the cod. I'd definitely serve these with a tangy remoulade sauce to help counterbalance the flavor of the batter and the fish.
9. Fremont Fish Market Crab Cakes
The Fremont Fish Market Crab Cakes are next on this ranking of pre-cooked frozen seafoods from Aldi. Though these crab cakes were good, there were a couple of issues that I had that led me to rank them lower than many of the other offerings.
Crab cakes can be notoriously fickle to make properly. Among the many mistakes you can make when cooking crab cakes is overmixing them, which can cause the crab to become overly pulverized and gummy. This was my primary issue with these crab cakes. Though the crab meat itself was abundant and not overly weighed down with fillers, it was almost like a paste, which gave it a mushy mouthfeel. I also felt it was under-seasoned.
When it came to the breading on these crab cakes, it was well-executed and not heavy-handed. This allowed for the crab cakes to crisp up well in the air fryer and have a pleasant crunchy exterior. I also appreciated that these were not greasy. That said, I would have preferred a hint more seasoning in the breading, which would have helped to create some complexity of flavor.
8. Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
If you are a fan of coconut, the Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market may be your cup of tea. These were a fantastic appetizer that I would feel great about serving to a crowd. The only reason it didn't rank higher was that it was less distinctive than some of the top contenders. I also know that coconut tends to be an acquired taste for some, limiting the appeal of these dainty appetizers.
From an execution perspective, these were spot on. The shrimp were perfectly tender and moist. The breading, though perhaps slightly excessive, had a great flavor and browned perfectly in the air fryer, giving these a great crunch and a toasted coconut aftertaste that was dynamite.
This appetizer comes with a packet of orange marmalade sauce which, though not necessary to enjoy these shrimp, was a fantastic addition. The sauce was sweet, but not cloying, with a delicate tang that was the ideal counterpoint to the delicate shrimp and crispy coconut breading.
7. Fremont Fish Market Pub-Style Shrimp Bites
Among the more surprising pre-cooked frozen seafood items from Aldi that I tried were the Pub-Style Shrimp Bites from Fremont Fish Market. These were a sophisticated appetizer that very closely resembled a French-style gougère. When it comes to finger foods that might just change your life, few recipes qualify as highly as gougères. These cheese puffs, made from a choux-like pastry, are light, tender, rich, creamy, and addictive, which are all qualities epitomized by these shrimp bites.
The base of these was packed with sweet shrimp, Cheddar and cream cheeses, red peppers, onions, and plenty of tart lemon flavor, which helped to brighten things up. Seasonings were ample but not overwhelming, with hints of black pepper warming up my throat as I swallowed them.
Perhaps my only complaint was that these fell apart easily, which could make serving them a bit of a challenge. They were also extremely hot when they first came out of the air fryer, making them a little dangerous to eat right away. That said, I loved them.
6. Fremont Fish Market Lobster Bites
The Fremont Fish Market Lobster Bites came in next on this ranking. These little poppers are a dynamite appetizer for a crowd. They're bite-sized, making them easy to grab and go while milling about with a glass of something bubbly (and I would definitely recommend serving these with champagne, as this is an ideal pairing with lobster).
From the moment these began to heat up in the air fryer, the sweet, toasty aroma made my mouth water. The texture of these was perfectly tender on the interior, with a crust that was browned to perfection, light, and crisp. Like the crab cakes, the filling of these was on the pasty side, rather than flaky. In this context, though, I didn't mind, as they were small enough that the breading provided enough of a textural contrast.
Where these shone most brightly was the flavor. The lobster was delicate, not overly briny, and seasoned really well. The salt was adequate without being overbearing, and there was a spiciness that really enhanced the lobster meat.
5. Fremont Fish Market Lobster Cakes
If you plan on hosting a fancy dinner party and want to serve a chef-approved appetizer, look no further than the Fremont Fish Market Lobster Cakes. These are a dynamite, elegant, well-executed seafood delicacy that would be a fantastic starter to any fancy meal. Though similar in some ways to the Lobster Bites, they are just a bit more refined.
Again, the aroma of these was extremely tantalizing, with the sweet scent of lobster wafting through the air as they reheated. Their texture was perfect, just crisp and light, and not overly weighed down with breading. Though the lobster could have been flakier and less compacted, it had a marvelous flavor that was abundant in spicy, tangy, and umami notes.
These lobster cakes would be best served accompanied by an elegant remoulade sauce or an herbaceous, zesty pesto. You could also pair it with a spicy mayonnaise seasoned with robust, savory gochujang for an additional boost of heat.
4. Fremont Fish Market Tempura Shrimp
When it comes to fried seafood dishes, few are as tricky to execute at home as tempura. Unlike other varieties, tempura batter is lighter and airier, making it delicate to work with. Additionally, tempura typically involves deep frying, which can be dangerous and messy to deal with. That's why the Tempura Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market is such a game-changer. These perfectly battered crustaceans are quick and easy to reheat in an air fryer, taking just minutes.
I admit, when I first opened the packaging, I was skeptical that these would turn out as well as they did. I couldn't imagine that the batter would be delicate enough to allow the shrimp to shine and that it could become crispy enough. But that's exactly what it did and, as a bonus, these were far less oily than tempura can often be when eaten at a restaurant.
Though tempura is about the batter and frying method, it's nothing without a good dipping sauce. This product contains a package of soy dipping sauce that is perfectly serviceable, if not just slightly too salty. As an alternative, might I recommend Mr. Yoshida's Original Japanese Barbecue Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Marinade & Cooking Sauce. This sauce is the perfect blend of sweet, salty, and savory to really kick these shrimp up a notch.
3. Fremont Fish Market Citrus Herb Toss & Serve Shrimp
Entering into the third spot of this ranking of Aldi pre-cooked seafood offerings are the Citrus Herb Toss & Serve Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market. You'll notice that all three of the top contenders on this ranking are variations of this product. I cannot say enough about how much I love these. I'm a big fan of sautéed shrimp, particularly scampi, and these couldn't be easier to make.
This product can be served as an appetizer or on top of pasta or rice, for a quick and easy dinner. The shrimp are frozen along with a couple of disks of compound butter flavored with lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs, predominantly oregano. These are designed to be tossed into a sauté pan and reheated in just a few minutes until the compound butter discs melt and the shrimp are thawed. The result is nothing short of delicious. The shrimp are perfectly tender and moist. The sauce is tangy, bright, and not overly salty. The only reason this variety didn't rank higher was that the other two appealed to my palate even more. That said, you simply cannot go wrong with this product.
2. Fremont Fish Market Salted Butter & Garlic Toss n' Serve Shrimp
The Fremont Fish Market Garlic & Butter Toss n' Serve Shrimp ranks in second place on this line up of pre-cooked Aldi seafoods. This product is very much like a classic, garlicky shrimp scampi recipe, though with slightly less of a kick and a more modest acidity level. This also reheats in a flash, making it super simple to prepare on a busy weeknight or for an impromptu gathering.
Though the shrimp in this variety were somewhat more firm, they were still tender and quite flavorful. The sauce itself was ultra garlicky and super buttery, two flavors that I happen to be a sucker for. My only wish was for a hint of lemon juice to help cut the butter, but you could easily add this on your own.
To serve these I'd toss them over a bed of linguine pasta and garnish it with finely chopped Italian parsley and some freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Alternatively, toss this over toast points for an elegant crostini-like appetizer that's sure to knock the socks off your dinner guests.
1. Fremont Fish Market Chipotle Sea Salt Toss & Serve Shrimp
Winner of "best in show" among the pre-cooked frozen seafood from Aldi were the Chipotles Sea Salt Toss n' Serve Shrimp from Fremont Fish Market. I cannot say enough about these crustaceans. They had all the elements I look for in a dish — great texture, bold flavor, complexity, and a luxurious sauce that's perfect for dipping or serving over pasta or rice.
From the moment the compound butter cubes hit the pan and began warming up, the smoky aroma of the chipotles began to fill the air. This made me salivate. The sauce on this variety of Toss n' Serve Shrimp was somewhat thicker than the other two, which I quite liked, as it coated my tongue more evenly, allowing me to really taste each element distinctly. Though spicy, the heat of the chipotles was well-balanced with the sea salt. Lastly, the shrimp were perfectly cooked, tender, and juicy.
Though these shrimp would be ideal served as an appetizer or over rice or pasta, they might shine best in a seafood taco. Pop them in warm corn or flour tortillas with some creamy guacamole and pico de gallo for a quick and easy meal.
How we ranked the pre-cooked frozen seafoods from Aldi
To rank the pre-cooked frozen seafood offerings from Aldi, I leaned on my background as a professional chef to assess the aroma, texture, and taste of each item I sampled. I've made versions of virtually all of these dishes from-scratch, so I have a high bar for what they should taste like and I based my opinions on this.
When it came to reheating these seafood items, I always opted for the packaging instructions where the air fryer was used. In my experience, battered and fried fish of all kinds are among the best frozen foods to cook in an air fryer, and I capitalized on this knowledge.
Lastly, where sauces were included in the packaging, I sampled the seafood both with and without the sauce to get a good idea of what the item tasted like both ways. My assessments reflect this where applicable. Generally speaking, I was very impressed with most of these seafood offerings. They are all solid options if you're looking for something quick and easy to prepare for dinner, or to entertain a last-minute crowd.