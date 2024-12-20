Aldi Finds To Keep The Party Going All January Long
The holidays might be over, but Aldi is here to keep the energy going all month long. Whether you're restocking party essentials or simply treating yourself to new and exciting flavors, the beloved budget-friendly grocer has rolled out an impressive lineup of products. From gluten-free bites to savory snacks, these January 2025 Aldi Finds offer something for everyone — especially if you're part of Aldi's fan club that's millions of members strong.
What makes Aldi stand out is its knack for combining affordability with creativity, offering unique treats that fit any occasion. For health-conscious snackers, comfort food lovers, or anyone who loves exploring new flavors, Aldi's January lineup has something to satisfy every craving without breaking the bank. These January Finds roll out on specific dates, and they're sure to catch the attention of Aldi fans everywhere, so when you see something that catches your eye, grab it before someone else does.
Savoritz Chickpea Crackers
Savoritz Chickpea Crackers are landing at Aldi on January 1 in two delicious flavors: rosemary and sea salt. At just $2.99, these gluten-free crackers are perfect for dipping, snacking, or just crunching straight from the box. Light, crispy, and packed with flavor, they're the kind of snack that makes Aldi's gluten-free options too tasty to pass up.
Moser Roth Dusted Truffles
Aldi's Moser Roth Dusted Truffles are here to make January a little sweeter. These decadent treats come in two tempting flavors — raspberry and strawberry — and are priced at $2.99. With their rich, velvety centers and a delicate dusting of cocoa, they're perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself). Available starting January 8, these truffles are bound to make your snack stash feel a little extra fancy.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon Cream Cheese Wontons
If you're craving something crispy and creamy, Appetitos Crab Rangoon Cream Cheese Wontons are bound to hit the spot. Coming to Aldi on January 22, these wontons are packed with a rich, crab-filled center wrapped in a golden, crunchy shell. At $3.69, they're a simple, delicious addition to any snack spread or the perfect choice when you're craving something indulgent.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Spring Rolls
Craving takeout without leaving home? Aldi's Fusia Asian Inspirations Spring Rolls are packed with flavor and come in shrimp or veggie options. These golden, flaky rolls are perfect as an appetizer, snack, or side dish for your favorite meals. Starting January 22, they'll be hitting shelves for $4.89. Pair them with your favorite dipping sauce or add them to a meal — either way, they're a delicious addition to any table.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mini Wontons
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mini Wontons are a versatile addition to your freezer. Available in chicken or pork, these bite-sized wontons are perfect for tossing into soups or stir-fries, or they make a quick, satisfying snack. With a price of $6.89, they'll be available in Aldi aisles beginning January 22. Whether you're making a weeknight dinner or craving something comforting, these wontons have you covered.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandu Dumplings
Aldi is bringing hearty comfort to your kitchen with Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandu Dumplings. Available in beef or chicken, these generously filled dumplings are perfect for steaming, pan-frying, or adding to soups. They'll be on shelves starting January 22 for $6.89. If you're recreating your favorite restaurant dish or just looking for a delicious meal, these dumplings are a must-try.
Appetitos Dip
Make room for Appetitos Dip, arriving at Aldi on January 22. With two go-to flavors — Buffalo and Spinach Artichoke — this creamy dip is perfect for chips, veggies, or simply spreading on your favorite snacks. At $4.99, it's an easy way to bring a little extra flavor to the table, whether you're hosting friends or just having a casual snack.
Fremont Fish Market Bites
Fremont Fish Market Bites are making their way to Aldi on January 29. Choose between two tasty options: Shrimp Queso or Bacon Scallop. At $4.99, these bites are perfect for quick appetizers or adding a little something special to your dinner plate. So, if you're planning a party or just want an easy seafood snack, these are worth checking out.
Fremont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp
Fremont Fish Market's Boom Boom Shrimp is set to hit Aldi aisles on January 29 for $5.99. Coated in a creamy, flavorful sauce with just the right flavor, these shrimp are perfect for tacos, appetizers, or pairing with rice for a quick dinner. If you're looking for something new to liven up your meals, this one's worth grabbing.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
Cheese lovers, get ready — Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds are coming to Aldi on January 29 for $4.39. These crispy, golden bites are stuffed with gooey cheese and are perfect for snacking or sharing at your next get-together. Serve them with a dipping sauce, or enjoy them straight from the oven. Either way, they won't disappoint.
Appetitos Pretzel Bites
Keep an eye out for Appetitos Pretzel Bites, arriving at Aldi on January 29 for $2.99. Available in Cheddar or Pepper Jack, these soft, salty bites are perfect for dipping or snacking right out of the oven. They're great for game day spreads or when you're in the mood for a warm, cheesy snack.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza
Love is in the air and on Aldi's shelves starting January 29. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza, priced at $5.99, is loaded with gooey cheese and shaped like a heart. Made by the same brand that created the pizza snack Redditors wish they'd bought more of, this one's perfect for a Valentine's dinner or casual family night. Forget the fancy plans — this pizza will make any night feel a little more special.