January Aldi Finds Perfect For Vegging On The Couch
As fun as the holiday season is, it can also be tiresome. From finding the best gifts for the foodies in your life to figuring out the perfect holiday party appetizer ratio, there's a lot going on in the year's final months. Because of this, you may just want to relax and veg out all of January — and you'll need the perfect snacks for that. Luckily, Aldi has you covered with plenty of delicious new snacks to choose from — and we've found the best ones for this roundup.
The January Aldi Finds include both salty and sweet snacks — and salty-sweet combinations. The sweet items include chocolate bark and gelato in fun flavors that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Meanwhile, there are multiple salty food items to choose from — including chips, pretzels, and fries. Whichever of these snacks you decide to buy, they are sure to keep you fulfilled while you binge your favorite show while lounging around on the couch.
Season's Choice Veggie Fries, Ranch or Black Bean
If you're trying to get more veggies into your diet — but in the form of an irresistible snack — then you need to buy these veggie fries from Season's Choice. The fries, made from multiple types of vegetables, come in two flavors: ranch or black bean. Buy a bag for $4.79 starting January 1.
Choceur Valentine's Bark Bags, Strawberries and Cream or Red Velvet Cookies and Cream
To get you in the mood for Valentine's Day a bit early, Aldi offers seasonal chocolate bark from Choceur. This chocolate bark is perfect for V-Day thanks to the two red-hued flavors: strawberries and cream or red velvet cookies and cream. Each bag costs $3.99 and will become available on January 8.
Season's Choice Waffle Fries, Chili Lime or Fiery Hot Sweet Potato
Waffle fry fans, rejoice. Aldi will soon sell two exciting flavors of waffle fries from Season's Choice: chili lime or fiery hot sweet potato. Both flavors are perfect for anyone who loves a snack with a kick of heat. Buy a bag for $3.99 each starting January 15.
Clancy's Pretzel Slims, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Mustard
When you're not in the mood for chips, pretzel slims make for the perfect snack. To make pretzel slims even more irresistible, two new flavors from Clancy's will be available at Aldi on January 22: garlic parmesan or honey mustard. If you can't choose between the two, a bag is only $2.19.
Clancy's Potato Chip, Loaded Bacon or Spicy Dill Pickle
If you're tired of all of the regular potato chip flavors out there, you need to know about these new and exciting flavors from Clancy's: loaded bacon and spicy dill pickle. Both are guaranteed to fulfill your savory craving. Starting January 22, each bag is priced at $2.19.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pizza
If you want a snack that's a bit more substantial, this frozen pizza from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is for you. You can choose between the Greek style or the mushroom pizza — or buy both. Each frozen pizza costs $4.99 and will be available in stores beginning January 8.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon Cream Cheese Wontons
These crab rangoon cream cheese wontons from Appetitos make the perfect appetizer and are a clear choice to snack on between meals. Dig in and enjoy, or pair them with some sweet and sour sauce to take them to the next level. Buy a box for $3.69 starting January 22.
Sundae Shoppe No Sugar Added Gelato, Fudgey Cookie Dough or Chocolate Peanut Butter
To end the night with something sweet, reach for this no-sugar-added gelato from Sundae Shoppe. You have two new flavors to choose from: fudgy cookie dough or chocolate peanut butter. Each pint is $3.79 and becomes available on January 8.