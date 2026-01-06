9 Aldi Snacks That Are Packed With Protein

Aldi has a bit of a cult following thanks to its affordability and extensive offering of private-label brands. Many of these product lines offer loads of protein-rich snacks — like Elevation for gym rats and the carnivore lovers' Simms line — and it's a total myth that these products aren't as good as the name brands. So, how much muscle fuel does a snack need to have to be considered "high-protein?" Well, it's an easy equation according to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Simply multiply the amount of protein per serving on the label by 10, and if that number is higher than the product's calories per serving — score! That product meets the mark.

We all know that high-protein snacks can help build muscle, but they also offer plenty of wellness perks from stabilizing blood sugar levels to curbing those afternoon munchies. According to Harvard Health, the body needs 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight, and getting the recommended daily allowance of this essential nutrient can be a bit tricky. If you're down to make some serious gains this year, let's dig into the Aldi snacks that are packed with protein. For this list, we're focusing on Aldi products with at least 7 grams of protein per serving.