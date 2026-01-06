9 Aldi Snacks That Are Packed With Protein
Aldi has a bit of a cult following thanks to its affordability and extensive offering of private-label brands. Many of these product lines offer loads of protein-rich snacks — like Elevation for gym rats and the carnivore lovers' Simms line — and it's a total myth that these products aren't as good as the name brands. So, how much muscle fuel does a snack need to have to be considered "high-protein?" Well, it's an easy equation according to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Simply multiply the amount of protein per serving on the label by 10, and if that number is higher than the product's calories per serving — score! That product meets the mark.
We all know that high-protein snacks can help build muscle, but they also offer plenty of wellness perks from stabilizing blood sugar levels to curbing those afternoon munchies. According to Harvard Health, the body needs 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight, and getting the recommended daily allowance of this essential nutrient can be a bit tricky. If you're down to make some serious gains this year, let's dig into the Aldi snacks that are packed with protein. For this list, we're focusing on Aldi products with at least 7 grams of protein per serving.
Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Aldi is always stocked full of high-protein gems, like its Original Grass Fed Beef Sticks, sold under the in-house SIMMS label. This muscle grub features 10 grams of protein per serving in an 8-count portable package. They're made with "100 percent grass-fed finished beef," which typically has more omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids compared to grain-fed cows. Your body will also appreciate a boost of antioxidant vitamins, like E and Beta-Carotene, a vitamin A precursor. SIMMS slow-smokes these high-quality beef sticks to achieve that signature tender texture and adds a heaping helping of seasoning for unmistakably bold flavor that'll wake up your taste buds any time of day.
Facebook reviewers say they taste just like Chomps, another underrated Aldi snack, but for as much as $4 less than this top competitor. Put a few of these yummy beef sticks in your purse or gym bag, and you'll have a boost of travel-friendly meaty protein anytime the hungries hit. If you're looking for a dash of spice, try the Jalapeño option. Facebooker Heather Kaeselau Wynkoop sampled this sizzling pick and said they "were very tasty. Most definitely would buy again." A few happy customers joined a Reddit thread and mentioned that these beef sticks from Aldi are drier and less oily than the old standby Slim Jims, which was a definite bonus in their books.
Dry Roasted Peanuts with Sea Salt
Aldi's Southern Grove private label produces some of the most addictive Dry Roasted Peanuts with Sea Salt, and each 16-ounce jar is loaded with protein, too. Say hello to your daily macros with 7 grams per ¼ cup serving. The grocer wants us to "snack happy" with this in-house brand's lineup of protein-packed trail mixes, nuts, and dried fruits, and it's on to something here. This heart-healthy hunger quencher features a sprinkling of sea salt that delivers a few trace minerals in addition to protein, like calcium, potassium, and iron. But, if you're watching your sodium intake, that's okay too. Just opt for the unsalted variety to get the same macro bang for your buck.
Nuts are a pantry staple you should pick up at Aldi, because they're such a reasonably priced way to fuel those hardworking muscles. Amy Davenport posted on Facebook, "Seriously, these are the best dry roasted peanuts!!!" Several of her followers definitely agree, mentioning in the same post that Aldi's dry-roasted peanuts are much better than name-brand, while another bought two jars for her husband in one week. What a terrific way to stay consistent with that protein intake.
Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Breadsticks
Aldi is a terrific place to pick up some award-winning cheese for your next charcuterie board, but did you know you can have a mini-experience anytime you want to send some protein down the hatch? If you're craving a snack you can feel good about, check out its Lunchables-style Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Breadsticks snack kits. Finger foods are some of the absolute best snacks, and Park Street Deli, another exclusive Aldi brand, helps you avoid the afternoon slump with this single-serve, protein-rich smorgasbord.
Get ready to muscle up with this 3-ounce pre-packaged charcuterie tray's 19 grams of protein in a travel-ready container. Thanks to its convenient size, there's no reason not to reach for this delicious snack when you're in a rush, but you've got to have a punch of savory flavor to graze on. You're going to get more than this snack's Italian recipe with your purchase, too. Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee is stamped right on the back of the package. That little symbol means you can be confident that the quality and flavor of its Genoa salami, Provolone cheese, and breadsticks product meets or exceeds national brands.
Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs
It's easy to power through your day with a few handfuls of Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs. You'll pack in 21 grams of protein per standard serving, or a whopping 42 grams per package. But wait. There's a lot more than just macros inside each 2.1-ounce bag. This snack also contains 18 different essential amino acids, from Alanine to Valine. You'll have all the building blocks you need to supercharge your wellness journey with muscle-repairing and energy-pumping qualities. But what you won't find on the label are soy, potato, gluten, or nuts. These ingredients are a big concern for those of us who have sensitivities or allergies, so kudos to Aldi for leaving them out of this tempting snack pack.
Aldi specifically designed its Elevation products to support your efforts in the gym and beyond. So, stock up on this protein-packed goody from Aldi's Elevation brand or opt for the tempting jalapeño cheddar flavor. Both crunchy options are a smart choice to raise your intake of this important nutrient, and they're even keto-friendly with just 2 grams of carbs in 1 cup. Customers think these puffs are amazing, too. One Reddit user posted that "they're about 17% more calorie dense than typical protein powder made with whey and soy protein." Now that's a real game-changer diehard fitness buffs can get behind.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Meal Bars
Aldi has plenty of finds that are perfect for your sweet tooth, but Elevation's Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Meal Bars will fuel your day the protein way. They come in a six-count box and feature 12 grams of protein per 45-gram serving. It's a piece of cake to grab a bar for a midday boost, and with all that chocolatey peanut butter goodness, it's the kind of protein-enriched food that makes you believe in love at first bite.
Leave a couple in your desk drawer at work to treat yourself after a busy morning, or inside your car's glove box so you never have to leave a serious snack attack unsatisfied. With 10 grams of fiber, you'll feel fuller longer than if you simply chugged down a Premier Protein vanilla shake, for example, which contains zero grams of this important nutrient. One Reddit user said that the Elevation chocolate peanut butter protein bar is "one of the best ones I've ever had. Tastes like a candy bar." Sure, it does have 8 grams of added sugar, but that pales in comparison to the 21 grams in a similar serving size of Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. It's really an awesome way to slay your snack game and still indulge your sweet tooth, and if peanut butter isn't your thing, they also come in delectable double chocolate and fruity strawberry.
Low Fat Small Curd Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is a formidable choice for a protein snack due to its low calorie content, so get jacked with Aldi's Low Fat Small Curd Cottage Cheese by private label Friendly Farms. This tub of goodness touts 12 grams of protein in every ½ cup serving, thanks in part to grade A pasteurized 2% milk. It comes in a large, 24-ounce container, so you can easily snack on this filling grub all week long. One choice reason to stock up on cottage cheese is that it's the jack of all trades when it comes to snacking. You can sweeten the experience and top it with a handful of berries or a drizzle of honey, or go savory style. Add a tiny glug of olive oil and a sprinkle of Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning, also available at Aldi.
Cottage cheese is a top choice for serious bodybuilders because this humble food outperforms even some of the most optimized industry supplements. It's loaded with a slow-digesting milk protein called casein and provides a complete set of essential amino acids for optimal muscle building and repair. This protein powerhouse is available every day in Aldi's dairy section, but if you're not sure whether small or large curd is for you, you're not alone. The former has a slightly tangy and more acidic flavor, while the latter tends to be creamier. The small curd product ranks pretty high among cottage cheese brands, thanks to its luxurious mouthfeel.
Ready to Drink Protein Shake
Aldi's in-house sports supplement brand Elevation produces loads of high-performance snacks that are both budget-friendly and absolutely jacked with macros, like this Ready To Drink Protein Shake. Just shake, sip, and crush snack time. Each perfectly portioned four-pack comes in a variety of flavors, like chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and cafe latte with its boost of caffeine. No matter which one tickles your taste buds, each features a stellar 30-gram serving of protein, and all the flavor and convenience you want in a snack. Whenever it's time to load up on building blocks, reach for this gluten-free protein shake. It's so scrumptious yet has just one gram of sugar per serving, and because the bottle is resealable, you can chug half now and the rest later. We think it's best chilled or over ice whenever you need a quick pick-me-up or a post-workout boost.
Facebook user Teresa Loane claims, "My man and I love them. We've been drinking them for a month now especially since I've been on a[n] extreme calorie deficit the protein shakes are the only way I get my nutrition. They taste amazing, are super filling and are a lot cheaper than the competitors." And these folks aren't the only ones. Reddit reviewer leehwgoC wrote, "I honestly don't understand why these taste so good to me. Almost no sugar or fat, and 170 cals for 30 grams of protein is excellent. And somehow they're delicious. It's bizarre."
Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups
Many of us who are looking to boost protein are also watching our sugar intake. That's what makes Aldi's Friendly Farms Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups so enticing. This 15-gram protein-rich yogurt only has 3 grams of total sugars in the vanilla and mixed berry varieties. Its rich, mouthwatering flavor reminds us a bit of dessert, but woohoo, it's not. Another perk of this Aldi snack is that it's made from grade A milk, but it contains zero percent milk fat and no certified synthetic colors.
Greek yogurt's straining process does more than produce its alluring velvety texture; it also removes some of the lactose, resulting in more protein per serving. The results are a more concentrated, tangy kick with a thicker and creamier texture than regular yogurt. Reddit users say they get Aldi's vanilla-flavored Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cups all the time and that it's their favorite. Bodybuilder and TikToker atlasthetics compared the mixed berry flavor yogurt cups to the more costly Oikos brand's Triple Zero yogurt and said it "Tastes exactly the same ... This is a little bit more ... tart, I think. Pretty much almost identical though ... So, should you get these? Yes. I recommend them." Wow. That's a glowing review if we've ever heard one. So, grab a 4-pack of each and a spoon, and smash snack time right out of the cup.
Cranberry and Almond Protein Crunchy Granola
Another super convenient grab-and-go snack you can stock up on at Aldi is Cranberries and Almonds Protein Crunchy Granola. It's a top choice if you love a textured treat at snack time. Each 11-ounce bag delivers about six half-cup servings and 10 grams of protein from soy protein isolate. You'll also get 20 grams of whole grains, thanks to its first ingredient, oats. They deliver that infamous slow burn that'll keep you feeling full until your next mealtime. Feel free to eat this protein crunchy granola straight out of the bag for a terrific, naturally flavored snack or add a few handfuls to your yogurt or smoothie.
Aldi's Protein Crunchy Granola products received the ChefsBest Excellence Award. This third-party organization's executive-level chefs evaluate the taste of grocery store products to help recognize quality foods and establish brand credibility. All that means that this Aldi private label stands up against name-brand competitors. One YouTube reviewer gave this product an A-minus, only missing a perfect score because her package's dried cranberries were a bit chewy. This high-protein Millville product also comes in Oats 'n Honey and Oats 'n Dark Chocolate flavors, if the cranberry-enriched option falls short of fulfilling your sweet craving. Both products deliver the same 10 grams of protein you're looking for in a quick treat.