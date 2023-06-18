Chocolate Lovers Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's European Truffles

Aldi has always been a destination for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to skip on quality. One of the departments where this is most evident is the desserts. It already saved the holidays with themed macarons, and it is always there for the late shoppers on Valentine's Day as well.

One sweet treat that Aldi fans can't get enough of is its European-style truffles. These chocolates are sold in a box of 16 with a variety of different flavors inside that are sure to please everyone. Reddit users posting on r/Aldi have said that they managed to snag a box for just $4, and were obsessed with them. The strawberry rhubarb-flavored truffles seemed to earn the most praise from those posting on the forum.

However, when Food & Wine challenged a team of professional chocolate tasters to try a similar product they were less excited. The tasters apparently took one bite of the strawberry rhubarb truffle and opted to skip the rest of the box. These came in a pack of 12, though, so it might have been a different product at the time. Whatever the case, Redditors appear undeterred, with one commenter confessing, "I love those and will not buy them because I can't be trusted to not eat them in one sitting."