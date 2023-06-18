Chocolate Lovers Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's European Truffles
Aldi has always been a destination for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to skip on quality. One of the departments where this is most evident is the desserts. It already saved the holidays with themed macarons, and it is always there for the late shoppers on Valentine's Day as well.
One sweet treat that Aldi fans can't get enough of is its European-style truffles. These chocolates are sold in a box of 16 with a variety of different flavors inside that are sure to please everyone. Reddit users posting on r/Aldi have said that they managed to snag a box for just $4, and were obsessed with them. The strawberry rhubarb-flavored truffles seemed to earn the most praise from those posting on the forum.
However, when Food & Wine challenged a team of professional chocolate tasters to try a similar product they were less excited. The tasters apparently took one bite of the strawberry rhubarb truffle and opted to skip the rest of the box. These came in a pack of 12, though, so it might have been a different product at the time. Whatever the case, Redditors appear undeterred, with one commenter confessing, "I love those and will not buy them because I can't be trusted to not eat them in one sitting."
Who makes Aldi's chocolate truffles?
The maker of these luxe chocolate truffles, and one of the suppliers for Aldi's various chocolates, is the company known as Moser-Roth. It's a chocolate brand that is currently produced by German candy company Storck and can also be found in Walmart stores. This affordable brand has won over plenty of fans. "Moser Roth is my favorite chocolate in the world. Everything they make is delicious," reads a comment on Instagram.
These truffles also garner frequent comparisons to Lindt Lindor truffles, and seem to hold up well. Some fans have even compared the two chocolate truffle iterations in blind taste tests. In one case, many people preferred the Moser-Roth truffles to the more pricey Lindor. In another case, the Lindt look-alikes proved to be almost entirely the same to the taste tester. That makes these Aldi truffles certified delicious, even when they're up against some serious competition.
What makes something a truffle?
These truffles aren't to be confused with the deliciously edible fungus that is found in the wild. Though the two aren't entirely unrelated. Chocolate truffles were supposedly named after the fungus when a striking resemblance was noticed shortly after they were first created.
A chocolate truffle is a simple template for a dessert that is typically made extravagant by chocolatiers. At its most basic, a chocolate truffle is a ball of hard chocolate that surrounds a soft ganache made with chocolate and heavy cream. The chocolates can be milk, white, or dark chocolate in any combination, and are often flavored in a fashion similar to Aldi's variety pack as well. Besides strawberry rhubarb, the grocery chain's premium truffle selection includes combinations like peach passionfruit yogurt, cheesecake mandarin, and sea salt caramel.
The real draw for many truffles is their aesthetically pleasing appearance. They've come a long way from looking like an uneven ball of fungus that's been dug up from the ground. The art of truffle making has allowed confectioners to perfect the spherical shape, and adorn it with a number of different colorful decorations. Aldi's truffles are no exception to this. The box showcases the various options in the variety pack with different decorations and colors to match each flavor. Some feature textured icing and sugary coatings, while others use elegant drizzles as unique decorations.