9 Frozen Appetizers At Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi's freezer section offers a wealth of excellent selections at affordable prices that make stocking up possible. The private label retailer's frozen pre-made meals offer something for everyone, ranging from gluten-free Asian delicacies to mouthwatering Italian pastas and beyond. Its frozen breakfast options include anything you could ever want for the first meal of your day, including pancakes, waffles, French toast, and sausage. Additionally, whether you're throwing a party or looking for something to graze on throughout the day, Aldi has an extensive selection of frozen appetizers that includes something for everyone. But, how can you tell which frozen appetizers are worth your hard-earned money?

Thankfully, you can skip the trial and error process usually required to determine which options are worth your time and which deserve to stay in the freezer — I was given an opportunity to try nine of Aldi's frozen appetizers for you, and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, and smell. I'm uniquely qualified to do this thanks to more than 15 years experience in the food industry, decades of frozen appetizer consumership, and having created dozens of Daily Meal ranking articles previously. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article to learn more about my process. Let's get into it.