The Best New Items At Aldi In 2025 (So Far)
One reason Aldi has such a loyal customer base is because it offers unique foods at affordable prices. Keeping shoppers on their toes, the grocery chain releases new items every year. It can be easy to overlook new products as you're shopping because the stores are packed with items of all kinds. That's why Daily Meal put together this list of the 11 best new items released at Aldi so far in 2025.
Some of these new items were only available for a limited time or seasonally, but we hope they will make a return. Others may be here to stay. So as you're looking for fall-flavored Aldi products this September — such as the apple cinnamon brioche ring and salted caramel apple spread — or just shopping for groceries in general, don't sleep on these new products that first appeared on Aldi shelves this year. Keep in mind, though, that some of these may vary in price and availability depending on where you live.
Park Street Deli garlic dips
The Park Street Deli hummus in classic, garlic, and red pepper flavors were some of Aldi's best-selling foods in 2024. This year, the brand brought us some non-hummus dips in original, roasted red pepper, and buffalo flavors. They are gluten-free and made with real garlic that give a strong punch, and some reviewers noted that they look like butter and have a thick, jelly-like texture. While not everyone likes the original, the buffalo and roasted red pepper flavors have more fans.
First seen near the end of January, the 8-ounce tub is priced at less than $2.69. You can use it as a veggie and chip dip, spread it on sandwiches, or add a dollop to your salads.
Appetitos breaded cheese curds
Made with real Wisconsin cheese, the breaded cheese curds from Appetitos are the perfect hors d'oeuvre. They have a winning combination of salted crunchy breading on the outside and molten cheese on the inside, and they're best when made in an air fryer. While you can eat them with a marinara or ranch dip, consider adding them to your next burger for an easy hack when you're craving a Culver's CurderBurger. They're also an essential ingredient for making the perfect poutine.
The 15-ounce box was first seen among the late January Aldi Finds to keep the party going for $4.39, and they made a return in May for closer to $5. Even with the slight price increase, these are so good that they sell out fast, but we hope they keep coming back.
Season's Choice chili lime waffle fries
Among the different fries styles you should know about, the Season's Choice brand at Aldi is bringing some zingy heat with its chili lime waffle fries. These lattice-cut potatoes are seasoned with onion, red bell pepper, paprika, garlic, chili pepper, oregano, and black pepper — as well as other natural flavors. You can bake them in the oven or drop them into a deep fryer, but some reviewers prefer to use an air fryer. Then, you can use a ranch, sour cream, or yogurt dip for a creamy, cool element that contrasts and complements the spice. Or amp up the flavor with a taco dip, or use the waffle fries as a base for a nacho platter.
This 16-ounce bag of flavored waffle fries was first seen around mid-January and priced at $3.99. It's also worth noting that Season's Choice released a fiery hot sweet potato version for the same price, but consumers have more mixed feelings on whether or not they were good.
Season's Choice veggie fries in crunchy ranch and black bean
Whether you maintain a vegetarian-friendly diet or are just trying to eat more vegetables, don't pass up the new veggie fries from Season's Choice. They come in crunchy ranch — for which the ranch isn't overpowering — and crunchy black bean — which has a Tex-Mex flavor. Each has more than a handful of different vegetables: The crunchy ranch has 10, while the crunchy black bean has seven. And the fry shape makes them easy for dipping into your favorite sauce.
These 10-ounce bags of veggie fries were first seen among the Aldi Finds perfect for vegging on the couch in January and priced at $4.79. Both are easy to pop into the air fryer, but you can use the oven or toaster as well.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen roasted vegetable with balsamic vinegar glaze
Aldi's rising crust pizza is a delicious DiGiorno copycat, but you may regret passing up the new Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen product: roasted vegetable pizza with goat cheese and balsamic vinegar glaze. Along with the goat cheese and glaze, this 20.4-ounce, thin crust pizza is topped with mozzarella, zucchini, spinach, and red and yellow peppers. The new variety was first seen at the end of April and priced at $5.99.
In a Reddit post, one user who eats their fair share of Aldi frozen pizza noted that this new item "is definitely one of the better ones." The reviewer also liked that there were plenty of toppings and likened it to a pizza that could have come out of a pub. Later, another user commented that they bought four more of these after trying the first one.
Clancy's Kansas City style BBQ popcorn
Just like Kansas City barbecue sauce stands out from the rest — because of its balance of sweet and smoky flavor — so does the new popcorn from Clancy's. It looks like this 6-ounce bag of Kansas City barbecue-flavored popcorn was first available in late April to early May and priced at around $2. The taste of the popcorn still comes through, but the seasoning has the sweetness and smokiness that you would expect alongside a kick of heat that makes your tongue tingle.
Clancy's is also the label on the cheesy Aldi popcorn that tastes like Smartfood, so we aren't surprised that this new version has been a big hit among customers. In a humorous Facebook post, a user described trying it and loving it so much that they wanted more — buying two bags after having trouble finding it. Another Facebook user wrote, "Just tried the Kansas City BBQ and my taste buds danced in the light peppery bbq flavor this has. I'm running back today to stock up!"
Clancy's hot chili lime potato chips
Clancy's is on this list again because, let's face it, the brand offers a wide variety of classic and unique snacks. While the barbecue chips are one of the Aldi snacks you may be overlooking, you don't want to miss out on these new hot chili lime potato chips when you see them either. You can smell the lime when you initially open the bag, and it offers a sharp bite with the first taste. Despite the lime-forward profile, there's a bit of heat, too, but it's not overpowering.
The 9.5-ounce bags seem to have emerged around mid to late April, and you may still be able to find them for $1.75 to $1.89. On Reddit, commenters praised the superior hot chili lime flavor compared to the cheesy queso — which most people disliked — that came out around the same time.
Benton's soft baked cookies in three new flavors
As a brand that has offered some fantastic Aldi copycats that taste like the real thing — such as its off-brand Oreo imposters and Girl Scout Tagalongs imitations — Benton's is widely regarded by loyal shoppers. It has introduced three new soft-baked cookies to its lineup this year: key lime, raspberry, and s'mores. On social media, most people love the raspberry and s'mores flavors, while others have likened the key lime variant to tasting like a cleaning product, so you might want to stick to the other two flavors.
The 10-ounce packages of soft-baked cookies first appeared in Aldi stores sometime in April and were priced at around $3. Although the label offers instructions for heating the cookies in the microwave, some people enjoy them better straight out of the package. Let's hope that they come back and possibly become a regular item at Aldi.
Sundae Shoppe salted ice cream churro sandwiches
Bringing you a frozen sweet treat, Sundae Shoppe has made cinnamon churro ice cream sandwiches. The brand may not have been at the top of Daily Meal's ranking of classic store-bought ice cream sandwiches, but this new flavor is certainly a hit this year. Labeled as a premium ice cream sandwich with salted caramel ice cream, this dessert features cinnamon churro-flavored cookies.
The box of four ice cream sandwiches was first seen in mid-April and priced at $4.99. Users on social media say that the cookies taste a lot like snickerdoodles, while one noted that their flavor is so strong that they couldn't tell whether or not the ice cream was actually salted caramel. That doesn't stop the treat from tasting amazing, though, and anyone who is a cinnamon fan should grab some when they can.
Nature's Nectar mocktail mixers
Making it easy to prepare mocktail recipes everyone will love, Aldi released Nature's Nectar mocktail mixers this year. The 52-ounce bottles first made an appearance in April in two flavors — lime margarita and strawberry guava mojito. Priced at $2.99 each, both are naturally flavored with no artificial colors or flavors, and they don't contain any preservatives either.
The strawberry guava mojito seems to be the favorite. One user on Facebook said, "I've been making the pink drink with the strawberry mojito and coconut milk! So delicious! Add a fresh strawberry and a sprig of mint!" Meanwhile, others enjoy mixing it with unsweetened or zero-sugar iced tea or drinking it on its own.