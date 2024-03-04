March Madness Aldi Finds For The Ultimate View Party
What March Madness viewing party would be complete without a great selection of tasty snacks to satisfy you and your guests? If you're looking for delicious items that won't run up an exorbitant grocery bill, Aldi definitely has you covered. Aldi is known for ultra-cheap prices and a wide selection of high-quality private label goods, and they aim to please this March with their awesome selection of Finds: products that are only available in limited quantities and while supplies last. The chain is rolling out great new products all month long, starting March 3, 2024 and extending through March 27, 2024.
The chain shared a list of upcoming releases with Daily Meal to ensure that shoppers can pick them up as soon as they appear on store shelves. Keep in mind that Aldi Finds don't normally stick around for very long due to the limited quantities. And the latest round of Finds is likely to sell out extra fast, as it's replete with tasty pizzas, fun spins on traditional nachos, delicious dips, and so much more. Here are a few items to add to your shopping list this March.
Kirkwood Nashville Style Wings in Hot Dry Rub & Maple Bacon Dry Rub
Beginning March 6, Aldi will be offering two flavors of its Kirkwood chicken wings. For just $8.99, you can enjoy flavorful dry rub wings in either Nashville Style Maple Bacon or Nashville Style Hot Dry Rub. Dry rubs are a way to season meat with intense flavors, and Kirkwood's latest wings are sure to temp your taste buds during March Madness.
Journey To...Samosas
Travel to India without leaving your home by sampling Aldi's Mini Chicken Tikka and Vegetable Samosas. Available March 6, these delicious and convenient snacks also come with a zesty tamarind dipping sauce — tamarind is so tasty that it's been named McCormick's 2024 flavor of the year. Both varieties of samosas are available for a steal at just $4.49 per box.
Journey To...Momos
Next on the travel itinerary is Nepal, which inspired Aldi's tasty Vegetable and Chicken Momos. On sale March 6, momos are Nepalese dumplings that are commonly filled with meats, vegetables, and cheese. For just $6.49 a box, your March Madness party can exhibit a well-traveled ambiance (at least where the snack foods are concerned).
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza
As one of Aldi's most beloved private brands, Mama Cozzi's Take-and-Bake pizzas are the stuff of legend. A new Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza will make its debut on March 6, offering a quick yet delicious meal option during March Madness. The tempting pizza is only $6.99 and is likely to sell out at a rapid pace, so you might want to consider picking up a few boxes.
Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos
Starting March 13, Aldi shoppers will have a brand-new way to get their nachos fix in a creative nacho pocket-style serving. Casa Mamita will feature two varieties of its Stuffed Nachos, including Seasoned Beef & Cheese and Queso. Costing just $3.99 per package, March Madness die-hards are bound to enjoy this hearty snack.
Fremont Fish Market Crab Cakes
Simple, tasty, and always satisfying to seafood fans, Aldi's Fremont brand is offering delicious Crab Cakes beginning March 13. Previously known for providing sustainable yet inexpensive frozen shrimp, Fremont Crab Cakes feature both real and imitation crab and retail for just $4.99 a bag. Enjoy them on their own or make mini crab sliders out of the cakes to really impress your guests.
Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips
Clancy's is a beloved Aldi brand known for its massive assortment of chip flavors. On March 13, chip lovers will get to choose from Nashville Hot or Cuban Sandwich inspired chips, perfect for March Madness snacking. Based on the low price of $1.95 per bag and the general popularity of Clancy's, these babies won't be available for long.
Clancy's Jalapeño Ranch and Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Ridged Chips
Aldi will debut two new Clancy's ridged chip flavors on March 13, much to the delight of snackers. At $2.19 a bag, Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream and Jalapeño Ranch flavors are bound to get taste buds salivating. And if you'd like to thank the brand behind Clancy's for all the tasty flavors, Minnesota's Barrel O' Fun is the most likely candidate.
Park Street Deli Feta Dip in Original, Garlic, and Red Pepper Varieties
For your snack-time pleasure, Aldi will offer three great dip flavors on March 27. Shoppers will get to choose from Red Pepper Feta, Garlic, or Original courtesy of Aldi's Park Street Deli brand. Each dip is just $3.39 and packed with amazing flavors. Wondering what to pair with your dips? Consider snagging a few bags of the best store-bought pita chips.