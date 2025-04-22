13 Aldi Hidden Gems You Can Buy For Under $5

How can you not like shopping at Aldi? The food is so good and the prices are so right. Aldi might be American's cheapest grocery store, and human beings are always going to want to pay very little for a lot of food. The promise of free food is how college student organizations recruit members, and how offices make morning meetings palatable, but other than that? Food costs money.

Having low prices is Aldi's whole deal, but some items might soon be skyrocketing in price, thanks to the 2025 tariffs. The good news is, for the time being at least, Aldi still has plenty you can get for less than $5. So what are the tastiest treats for under $5? First, a quick note on how we selected these items. I've been doing my primary grocery shopping at Aldi for years, and that practice has given me an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the store — as well as some genuine cravings for these inexpensive treats.