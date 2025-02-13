14 Canned Foods That Will Upgrade Slow Cooker Soup

Slow cooker soups may take a while, but they're worth the wait. If you're smart enough to prepare ahead, you can have a delicious, warming bowl of soup by dinnertime, and you barely have to do anything to achieve it. Normally, slow cooker soups are as simple as just throwing a few ingredients into your appliance, switching it on, and waiting until it's done. Hardly difficult, right? Well, we know one way to make slow cooker soups even easier, and that's by using canned foods. Canned foods take the hassle out of making your soup, and are as simple to add as just opening them up and pouring them in.

However, that's not all they're good for. There are plenty of canned foods out there that can give your slow cooker soup a huge amount of depth nearly instantly. From smoky ingredients like canned peppers to bright, sweet ones like canned pineapples, and all the way to unexpectedly creamy items that thicken your soup without any dairy, canned foods are the way to go. If that wasn't good enough, you'll likely have a lot of these foods sitting in your pantry, begging to be cooked.