Are Canned Anchovies Cooked Or Raw?

Anyone who has ever seen an episode of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may be familiar with the bad rap anchovies have long suffered in the past. But the truth is, these tiny little fish are not just economical, super versatile, and supremely tasty. They're foundational to so many delicious dishes, from homemade caesar dressing to versions of herbaceous salsa verde, and enjoyed by cultures all over the world.

And while the small but mighty anchovy may finally have begun to earn the respect it deserves (thanks to increasing familiarity with the many ways to use tinned fish that you should know about), there are still questions about how those members of the Engraulidae family are prepared, packaged, and produced, and one lingering inquiry for some is whether these fish are cooked or raw. The answer is that the anchovies you find in a tin are actually cured, as opposed to other packaged products that are cooked or pasteurized and sterilized in some way. And that process doesn't just make them safe to eat but also contributes to their delicious and so satisfying qualities.