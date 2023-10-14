10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Cream Of Mushroom Soup

Using premade soup to boost your recipes is one of our all-time favorite cooking hacks. Canned soup can be used to augment everything from crispy fried chicken to flavorful meatloaf and is equally at home in casseroles, pot pies, and pasta sauces. Canned soup adds quick flavor to dishes and can also provide additional moisture where it's needed. As well as this, it can be used as a substitute for ingredients like cream or tomato sauce — and as a cost-effective food item that can stay usable in your pantry for years.

Of all the soups out there to use while cooking, cream of mushroom soup might be our favorite. Cream of mushroom has a delicate yet rich flavor, which is adaptable enough to slip into a huge range of meals. But cooking with it isn't as simple as just pouring it into a recipe and hoping for the best. If used incorrectly, this dish can either turn your meal into slop or make it way too thick and gelatinous. And while it has a fairly mild flavor, picking the wrong type can leave your meal swimming with salt.