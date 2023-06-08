The Spicy Canned Ingredient You Need For The Ultimate Adult PB&J

Sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami are the five tastes that cooks use to create different flavors on our palates. It's not a new trend to combine different tastes in the same dish, which tends to be done to specifically heighten one of the other tastes. This often happens when boosting sweet flavors. Think of adding a bit of espresso powder to a chocolate dessert or tart citrus to cheesecake. In both cases, the sweet ingredient tastes even sweeter, not despite it, but because of the presence of a contrasting taste.

A good ol' peanut butter and jelly is already an example of a great flavor combination. Have you ever noticed how the salty punch of peanut butter makes the jelly taste sweeter? What if you could add even more complexity to this seemingly simple snack? Here's the non-negotiable ingredient: canned chipotle in adobo for a kick of heat.

Aside from the five tastes mentioned earlier, spicy is sometimes considered an additional taste, though there's some contention to that debate. Whichever side of the argument you fall on, spicy-and-sweet is a popular combination, and a spicy fruit jam is a wonderfully grown-up addition to your snack repertoire.