What Are Hatch Chiles And What Makes Them Unique

Hatch chiles and jalapeños are similar in many ways, but there are also important differences in terms of size, flavor, and heat level. For starters, hatch chiles are often larger and wider than jalapeños. But it's their flavor and heat level where their differences really come into focus. While jalapeños have a mild flavor, hatch chiles are a bit more complex with hints of smoky sweetness.

Jalapeños and hatch chiles can both vary dramatically in terms of their spiciness. For the most part, hatch chiles tend to be milder than jalapeños, with a score of about 2,000 on the Scoville scale, which is comparable to a poblano pepper. However, some hatch chiles can be much hotter than that, scoring around 8,000 on the Scoville scale — which is the equivalent of a hot batch of jalapeños.

In terms of cooking, jalapeños and hatch chiles can be used pretty much interchangeably, depending on the recipe. I often use them both in queso and chili and the difference between them is practically unnoticeable. Just be sure to taste test the peppers to see how spicy they are before you start cooking with them, so you can adjust the recipe as needed.