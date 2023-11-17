Do Canned Potatoes Need To Be Cooked?

From mashed potatoes to scalloped spuds, we love potatoes in all of their forms, and that includes canned potatoes. As convenient as these canned tubers are, if you've never used them before, you may wonder if they're ready-to-eat goods or if they need to be cooked before consumption.

The short answer is that yes, canned potatoes should be cooked before you eat them. Canned potatoes are only partially cooked before the canning process, and it's important to fully cook potatoes, canned or otherwise, before consumption to prevent digestive irritation. According to Healthline, eating raw potatoes won't give you food poisoning, per se, but some of the proteins and chemical compounds in raw spuds, such as lectin and resistant starch, can inhibit the digestive process.

Cooking canned potatoes also enhances their flavor and texture. Roasting, baking, sautéing, or boiling them can add a desirable crispiness, softness, or a browned exterior that improves the overall taste of the spuds.