How To Thicken Up Runny Canned Creamed Corn In A Flash
A valued side of Thanksgiving, creamed corn is smooth and thick, balancing a sweet and cheesy flavor. It's a relatively straightforward dish, but overly wet or mushy corn can thwart its perfect construction. Canned corn can be notoriously watery, even when drained. This could indicate which brands of canned corn are worth purchasing and which are best to avoid. This sweet and moreish dish is not a soup, so if it's mirroring this consistency, something is wrong. However, never fear, as there are several ways to rescue a runny mess.
Instead of wasting creamed corn that has taken on the unappetizing appearance of a school dinner gone wrong, there are a number of ways to thicken it. Different flours and heat can both contribute to reducing watery canned creamed corn quickly. If you don't have the time or patience to wait for the corn mixture to thicken, you can always try out the act of distraction by coating the dish with an extra crispy topping.
The answer to thick and smooth creamed corn
You can begin by turning up the heat to thicken a runny creamed corn. This is simple but will require a little more time. You don't want the bottom of the corn to stick or burn, so you want to slowly cook and stir the corn until enough moisture has evaporated. If you're short on time, add a tablespoon of rice flour straight into the runny mix and stir to combine.
If rice flour isn't available, cornstarch, potato starch, or flour are also great thickeners. It works for gravy, so why not this? Ensure you mix the flour with a little water to create a slurry first, before adding it to the corn mix. The last thing you need is chewy lumps ruining the smooth corn consistency. You can even substitute the water for wine or stock if you want to add more flavor. Another potentially experimental idea would be taking a hint from Korean cuisine and adding mayonnaise to the creamed corn mixture before baking it in the oven. This transforms basic corn into a Korean creamed corn masterpiece and may help to thicken the thin creamed corn texture.
Adding a little extra crunch
Adding a little extra crunch to the topping of creamed corn can also distract from a less-than-favorable consistency. Creamed corn is usually one-dimensional in terms of texture, but with the inclusion of a crispy ingredient layered on the top, you can easily develop a crunchy bite. Bacon pieces can achieve this while adding a little meatiness to each mouthful. Just fry the bacon first, chop it into pieces, and sprinkle over the creamed corn before baking.
A vegetarian alternative to bacon pieces would be breadcrumbs. Coating the creamed corn in breadcrumbs before baking will create a wonderful crispy layer, guaranteeing a satisfying bite. A little tip for breadcrumbs: instead of wasting bread when it's past its best, put it into the freezer and, once frozen, use a cheese grater to produce quick and affordable homemade breadcrumbs. You will only use what you need for each dish, thus creating a more sustainable cooking environment. When your next canned creamed corn looks a little runny, consider employing one of these quick fixes to salvage it rather than immediately discarding it.