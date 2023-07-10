How To Thicken Up Runny Canned Creamed Corn In A Flash

A valued side of Thanksgiving, creamed corn is smooth and thick, balancing a sweet and cheesy flavor. It's a relatively straightforward dish, but overly wet or mushy corn can thwart its perfect construction. Canned corn can be notoriously watery, even when drained. This could indicate which brands of canned corn are worth purchasing and which are best to avoid. This sweet and moreish dish is not a soup, so if it's mirroring this consistency, something is wrong. However, never fear, as there are several ways to rescue a runny mess.

Instead of wasting creamed corn that has taken on the unappetizing appearance of a school dinner gone wrong, there are a number of ways to thicken it. Different flours and heat can both contribute to reducing watery canned creamed corn quickly. If you don't have the time or patience to wait for the corn mixture to thicken, you can always try out the act of distraction by coating the dish with an extra crispy topping.