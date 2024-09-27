What Makes Pimento Peppers So Ideal For Roasting?

Whenever autumn approaches, it signals the end of the season for peppers, making it the ideal time to make the most of the last harvest. They're the perfectly bright, colorful addition to cozy autumn dishes, whether it's stuffed bell peppers, a fall harvest bowl or a roasted pepper pizza. But if you're going with that last option, it turns out you may want to reach for something a little different than your classic red bell pepper. Instead, try the slightly smaller, slightly spicier pimento pepper.

Pimento peppers are about the size of an orange, and are shaped like a heart (aww). They're slightly higher on the Scoville scale than bell peppers (which, quite literally, have zero Scoville units), and are known for their sweet, juicy flavor. (If you've ever eaten pimento-stuffed green olives or the Southern classic pimento cheese, you've tried a pimento, inadvertently or not.) They're sometimes called cherry peppers, but this name is somewhat of a misnomer; another, much hotter pepper goes by the same name — and depending on your spice tolerance, mixing them up could be a fiery mistake.

Charcuterie board sides aren't all pimento peppers are good for, though —they're also great for roasting. They have a thick skin, making it easy to peel off once roasted, and their sweet, aromatic flavor profile may add something to your dish that a red bell pepper won't.