Canned Evaporated Milk Is The One-Way Ticket To Creamier Soup

The cold winter months are the perfect time to treat yourself to hearty soups. Among the many types you can make are decadent varieties such as a golden clam chowder or cream of chicken soup — and one easy way to increase their creaminess and add some nuance to their flavor is to use evaporated milk.

If you're not familiar with it, evaporated milk is simply regular milk that has had roughly 60% of its water content removed through cooking. It is then homogenized and canned. The heating process yields a liquid that's thicker and a little bit sweeter than fresh milk, with subtle caramel notes. Additionally, it has a slightly brown color and a luxurious mouthfeel.

Incorporating evaporated milk into your soups infuses them with depth, and creates a richer dish. Plus, since much of the water has been evaporated, the dairy won't separate when added to soups, which is a common issue when working with heavy cream as an alternative.