Thicken Up Any Fall Soup With One Canned Ingredient Hack

Fall is the season for making your favorite comfort foods, including warm casseroles, chunky stews, and an incredible array of filling, satisfying fall soups. Those comforting classics can get a little heavy, though, if they're laden with rich ingredients like butter and cream. When you want to thicken up your soup without all the dairy, turn to seasonal alternatives such as canned pumpkin. Grocery store shelves will certainly be stocked with this versatile ingredient as the autumn months unfold, as it's an essential ingredient in seasonal pies and other dishes.

A can of creamy pumpkin purée stirred into a pot of soup will not only thicken the texture to a silky smoothness but also provide that subtle pumpkin flavor that evokes thoughts of autumn. When not the focal point of the recipe, pumpkin flavor in soup is discernible but not overwhelming; it'll impart that earthy, slightly nutty taste that mixes well with a medley of other ingredients, especially those common to cool-weather dishes, such as lentils, beans, and kale.