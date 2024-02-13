Canned Chipotles Are Key To Creating A Streamlined Version Of Al Pastor At Home

There are a couple of defining features of tacos al pastor. One is the vibrant red-orange color of the meat, and the other is how it's cooked, thinly sliced, and often topped with pineapple. The al pastor cooking method calls for the meat, usually pork, to be cooked on a slowly rotating vertical spit. The meat has been infused with flavor from a special marinade made from dried chiles, achiote paste, and citrus. Yes, this all sounds a little high-maintenance.

To make tacos al pastor at home, certain adjustments need to be made. Not everyone has a spit in their home kitchen, so the grill is a great substitution to get some of that smoky flavor and char. The marinade itself can be streamlined, too. You may already have a can of the key ingredient swap in your pantry. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce make a great stand-in for the dried chiles and the achiote paste, which is made from bright red annatto seeds. Not only are canned chipotles a little easier to find than achiote, but this change speeds up the process of making the marinade, which traditionally includes toasting and soaking the dried chiles.