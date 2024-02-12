The Difference Between Tomato Paste In A Tube Vs A Can

While there are subtle differences between canned tomato paste and the stuff that comes in a tube, most of the time the choice between the two comes down to volume and cost.

If you're making a big batch of spaghetti sauce that calls for more than one or two tablespoons of tomato paste, go for a can because you can scoop it all out at once rather than fussing with squeezing a tube. Conversely, if you only need a tablespoon or two at a time, a tube is the way to go because its packaging prevents the paste from getting moldy and going bad before you can use the rest. In fact, a tube stays good for about a month or so after it's opened, while a can will start to deteriorate within a week. Cans of tomato paste are also less expensive than tubes, and often cost less than $2, while tubes can be as much as $4 to $5, which makes a difference if you're watching your grocery bill.

Taste is of course also a big factor. If you're not sure which paste you prefer, buy a container of each and see which one you prefer. While they're not wildly different in flavor and can perform the same jobs, you may find that your palate clicks with one style more than the other.