13 Delicious Ways To Use Canned Beans And Lentils

You've probably heard of a black bean burger, but those aren't the only beans you can use in plant-based patties. If you want a creamy, tender bean, opt for pinto beans. Chickpeas work when you want something creamy but with a firmer consistency. On the flip side, kidney beans are best if you want something meatier because they have a nice chew.

Veggie patties are customizable. They usually have a protein (in this case, beans), assorted veggies, grains or other binders, and spices. Sometimes, they include other ingredients like fresh herbs, nuts, or seeds. It's important to include a binder when making your patties so they don't crumble. Sometimes, all it takes is an egg or two. For vegans, other options, like oats, breadcrumbs, or rice can work in place of the eggs.

Whichever kind of beans you use, drain and rinse them to remove all liquid. Slightly mash them to break them up so they can blend with the other ingredients more easily. You can leave some whole, though, for texture purposes. Then, cook your preferred vegetables and chop them into small pieces, combining them with the beans, binder, and other components. If the texture is right, you should be able to scoop the mixture and squeeze it in your hand without it instantly falling apart. Add some water if needed. To complete the job, cook both sides of the patties in a grill pan with some oil until browned and thoroughly heated.