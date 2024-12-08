12 Canned Foods That Will Take Your Pasta To The Next Level
When it comes to pasta, simplicity is often key, but a few humble pantry staples can shift a basic recipe into an elevated dish. While we don't often think of canned foods in relation to pasta, they can be a real game-changer in your next meal. They pack rich flavors, are endlessly versatile, and, let's be honest, they're perfect for those nights when you're short on time but still crave something yummy and a little more complex than plain spaghetti. For the winter months, canned foods promise consistent produce when your grocery store shelves may be sparse.
From a variety of tomato types that can amp up your sauce to artichoke hearts that bring a gourmet flair, the right canned ingredients can transform your dishes for the better. If you're looking to spice things up when it comes to your Italian favorites, this is the article for you. These are all canned ingredients you should have in your pantry, so let's check out 12 of them that will have you rethinking dinner — one can at a time.
1. Add a smokey essence with roasted red peppers
A quick and easy way to upgrade your pasta by using canned foods is with roasted red peppers. This option adds smokey notes and creamy textural goodness to any recipe. Your typical marinara would love this addition, adding a sweet and savory depth to the acidity of the tomatoes. Roasted red peppers also have range, as they can be incorporated into a heartier dish containing onions and Italian sausage or a lighter recipe like pasta primavera. You really can do it all with just one can.
While the flavor combos are vast, there are a few different ways you can use this canned option. Add the roasted red peppers as a garnish on top of your pasta creation, incorporating other ingredients like pancetta to deepen the flavor profile, chop them up and swirl them into your sauce for flavor and texture, or purée them to add depth to your favorite homemade or jarred sauce. No matter which option you choose, the flavor of roasted red peppers can easily upgrade your dish, leading people to think you were in the kitchen working all day long.
2. Make your dish magical with mushrooms
Mushrooms are such a versatile food item. They can be the star of the show, in the case of a stuffed appetizer, or hide in larger dishes when chopped up in a sauce. When it comes to canned produce, this is a perfect option for your next pasta meal.
A vegetarian food and a great source of vitamins and nutrients, canned mushrooms are available in a variety of types and flavors, adding an earthy element to dishes. From shiitake and portobello types and flavors, to styles of preparation like marinated or grilled, the flavor additions and textural combinations seem endless.
To incorporate canned mushrooms into your dish, chop them finely and combine. They align perfectly with a quick and easy sauce that uses a soup base, such as cream of mushroom, where the flavor foundation is already present. You could also add them to a hearty spaghetti casserole or even a lighter Tuscan pasta.
3. Amp up your flavor profile with artichokes
When you hear the word "artichoke," your mind might go to an elevated culinary experience, as working with fresh artichokes can be an arduous process. The prep alone is exactly why a canned option is perfect. These veggies can add depth and texture to your dish, from an addition to your favorite sauce to a quick and easy revision of your go-to pasta salad.
While you can blend and incorporate them into a sauce, such as a creamy base to a classic Alfredo, there are other creative options out there. Garnish your dish with the full hearts in a perciatelli pasta with vegetables and herbs, add them to a pasta bake, or chop them up and toss them into a dish with a light red sauce, tomatoes, spinach, and even some of those mushrooms we talked about. Just be sure to check the artichokes to see if there are any hard layers on the outside, and remove those pieces to ensure a better eating experience.
4. Build up your protein game with canned seafood
If you're like us, you're always looking for new ways to incorporate more protein into your meals. While some shy away from canned seafood, it holds a wealth of ease, health benefits, and flavors to be explored.
Using canned clams over linguine is a surefire way to create an epic pasta dish without the cost and hassle of fresh seafood. That briny addition can take a sauce, and the entire plate, to a whole new flavor level. The same can be said for sardines and anchovies, which can add a salty flair while bringing great health benefits, such as omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, to your table. Create your own version of seafood spaghetti di nero with these tinned fish.
Salmon is another great choice for health benefits and flavor, and crab is a stellar option for something like a homemade ravioli. Canned tuna is always a quick fix of protein and can be tossed in aglio e olio or a classic tuna noodle casserole.
5. Get creative with your tomatoes
An easy and painless way to spruce up any pasta dish is with your favorite canned tomatoes. Diced, crushed, pureed — the list goes on when it comes to the variety of styles you can find at the store. Instead of a jarred sauce, you can make a quick homemade version with some canned tomatoes of your choice, tomato paste, basil, sugar, salt, and any spices you love. Some cans even have a flavorful flair, like fire-roasted.
What's great about canned tomatoes is that they not only add flavor, but they can also upgrade the texture of your dish. Pureed tomatoes will add a thick and creamy base while diced can create a chunky texture. You can even mix your go-to jarred marinara sauce with canned tomatoes and a few more additions like fresh herbs and spices for a step above a grocery store version. While a simple marinara sauce or a hearty bolognese are obvious options, don't be afraid to up your kitchen game with something like a puttanesca or spicy Roman penne all'arrabbiata.
6. Add a pop of color and a hint of sweetness with peas
The color palette of pasta dishes can lean towards blah more often than not, with a sea of tans and reds. Using canned peas adds a delightful pop of color to your pasta without any fuss. While peas don't add a whole lot in terms of health benefits or intense flavors, they can elevate a dish's aesthetic, add a textural pop, and bring minimal calories to the literal table. They jive perfectly with pesto and are super versatile in an array of other dishes.
For warm recipes, pasta e piselli is a clear choice, but you can also toss some on top of your spaghetti carbonara to add a light, sweet touch and a scattering of green coloring. Peas also work well in cold dishes, making for the perfect addition to a pasta salad, along with some Parmesan and tuna or chicken for added protein.
7. Follow in Popeye's footsteps with spinach
Popeye was a trailblazer when it came to canned food, knowing spinach packs an array of health benefits. Spinach is healthy for your eyes, bones, and skin, and adds vitamins like A and K into your diet. It's also a stellar source of iron. Compared to fresh spinach, canned spinach can have issues with water retention, but there are ways to use this veggie within your pasta without it being a soggy mess.
After draining your spinach thoroughly, ensuring all the excess water is removed from the greens, start simple by adding it to dishes like cheese and spinach manicotti, lasagna, or ravioli. This way, you're hiding the greens but keeping the nutrients on the table. Alternatively, you can blend it in with your pesto ingredients or even an Alfredo sauce to add nutritional value, a thicker base, and an earthy flavor component.
8. Reduce your prep time with canned chicken
If you're in need of another protein option, look no further than one of the best canned chicken brands. There are a variety of pasta recipes that call for chicken, and using the canned version is a quick and easy way to accomplish that task. Not only can you add a healthy dose of protein, but you also avoid all that prep time when it comes to buying, spicing, cooking, and cutting!
Add canned chicken to an Alfredo sauce with some broccoli, and you have yourself an easy-peasy gourmet meal, or create a more elevated dish, like an angel chicken pasta. Since canned chicken typically comes with the option of salted or unsalted (with no other added flavors), it becomes the perfect base for transformation. Garlic parmesan, Cajun, and Tuscan chicken pasta are all perfect for this canned ingredient.
9. Add a meatless protein with lentils
With a history that dates back over 10,000 years, there's something to be said about lentils. They are high in protein, gluten-free, and offer eaters nutrients like calcium, iron, and potassium. These ancient legumes are super cheap, making them an ideal meat substitute. They also come in a variety of colors, which can not only add an aesthetic appeal, but can change the flavor profile of your dish. Brown lentils lean earthy, along with black and green, while red and yellow offer a more nutty taste.
Most people use lentils in soups because they soak up whatever sauce and flavor you add them, but canned lentils are a perfect choice for pasta for the exact same reason. Use them in one-pot dishes like pasta e lenticchie, toss them in a pasta casserole, or simply mix them into your favorite sauce, like a bolognese or marinara. You can even double your protein intake by combining your lentil pasta with something like ground beef. American goulash with lentils is the perfect cold weather food.
10. Add a hint of sweetness with canned corn
You may be wondering where on earth you could find a place for corn in the Italian world, but hear us out — there's a lot you can do with this canned option. The easiest way to use canned corn is to purée it and create a thick, sweet, and creamy sauce. Combine your mixture with herbs, spices, oil, pecorino or Parmesan, and even white wine for added depth and a more complex flavor profile. There's a lot of room to play with a base that leans away from your typical savory gravy.
You can also use canned corn to simply add color and texture to your meal, too. Add it on top of your more simplistic recipes with lemon sauces, white wine, Parmesan, and pepper for an easy addition to a light dish. Sprinkle on a little basil and you have yourself a new type of masterpiece — one that's quick, easy, and cheap to make. And don't forget those bolder dishes, like a pasta salad with a Mexican flare; street corn meets Italian dish, and it's absolutely delish!
11. Change it up with chickpeas
Legumes offer an array of health benefits, as they're full of protein and fiber, and can help lower cholesterol, control blood sugar, and aid in digestion. When it comes to pasta dishes, chick peas are another stellar addition that will add flavor, nutrition, and texture.
Like spinach or corn, a purée of these little guys can make a creamy addition to your sauce. Try combining your purée with the stock of your choice, garlic, onions, and mustard, with any seasonings you like. You can also fry them and sprinkle them on top for added crunch — a personal favorite. However, you can get really creative with classic dishes like pasta e ceci, where they become part of the sauce and bowl. And since canned chickpeas are ready to use, don't be afraid to toss them straight into your favorite cold pasta salad; they'll add a nice bite to the mix and provide a light nutty flavor.
12. Add a complex, briny taste with olives
Feel like something Mediterranean? Add some canned olives to your pasta dish for a pop of color, texture, and bold flavor. This is an easy way to add some earthy and salty vibes to your meal without having to use your entire spice rack.
You have a few options here when it comes to type and flavor, with the choice of green or black — sliced or whole. If you're seeking flavor, green olives will give you an earthier, herbal flair with a pop of color to boot. Linguine puttanesca is a perfect option for green olives, but a Cerignola olive is great for any pasta dish. Black olives have a more complex flavor profile, showcasing that briny taste people know and love. Adding Gaeta olives to pasta ensures a smokey and tart addition, perfect for a pasta alla cenere.
You can use canned olives as a garnish on a simple angel hair pasta with olive oil, or chop them up and add them to a spaghetti bolognese. You can even use the liquid to add more flavor to your sauce. These are a pretty versatile addition to any pasta dish, so get creative and get cooking!