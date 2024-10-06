7 Canned Ingredients That Will Take Pasta Sauce To The Next Level

After years of working in kitchens and cranking out everything from baked ziti to classic lasagna, I've learned that the key to good pasta is great pasta sauce. The noodles are also crucial, of course, but their subtle nuances won't matter much if the sauce is bad. So how do you go about making delicious pasta sauce? The truth is, you don't necessarily need fresh or expensive ingredients. There are plenty of affordable canned ingredients out there that can give your pasta sauce a flavorful boost.

The allure of canned ingredients is not only that they have a long shelf life — they also tend to cut down on prep time. They're also available in a dizzying array of sizes, flavors, and varieties. It can be a little tough, then, to determine which canned goods will truly upgrade your pasta. Not to worry. I'm here to help, with my many years of experience as a professional cook. These are the canned ingredients that won't just make your pasta sauce tasty — they'll take it to the next level.