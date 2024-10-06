7 Canned Ingredients That Will Take Pasta Sauce To The Next Level
After years of working in kitchens and cranking out everything from baked ziti to classic lasagna, I've learned that the key to good pasta is great pasta sauce. The noodles are also crucial, of course, but their subtle nuances won't matter much if the sauce is bad. So how do you go about making delicious pasta sauce? The truth is, you don't necessarily need fresh or expensive ingredients. There are plenty of affordable canned ingredients out there that can give your pasta sauce a flavorful boost.
The allure of canned ingredients is not only that they have a long shelf life — they also tend to cut down on prep time. They're also available in a dizzying array of sizes, flavors, and varieties. It can be a little tough, then, to determine which canned goods will truly upgrade your pasta. Not to worry. I'm here to help, with my many years of experience as a professional cook. These are the canned ingredients that won't just make your pasta sauce tasty — they'll take it to the next level.
1. Artichoke hearts
For a long time, I only kept canned artichoke hearts on hand to make spinach artichoke dip. But one day, while I was whipping up a quick and easy alfredo sauce for some chicken fettuccine, I decided to add some in. I was pleasantly surprised with the results: The canned artichokes added some nice texture to the alfredo sauce, and also a subtle flavor that complemented the creamy noodles.
The important thing to remember here is to peel off any tough artichoke leaves before adding them to your sauce. Artichoke quality can vary between brands, and while some canned artichokes are soft and tender, others can be firm and hard to chew. I give my canned artichokes a quick feel and rip off the harder leaves if I find any (they tend to be in the outermost layer). The combination of creamy chicken alfredo with artichoke hearts is even better when everything is topped with some freshly-shredded aged parmesan.
2. Roasted red peppers
Roasting fresh red peppers is easy, but the convenience of the canned version makes them hard to beat. Roasted red peppers add soft smokiness to everything they touch, which is a flavor profile that can work with bright dishes like pasta primavera. When the taste of veggies like broccoli and peppers mix with the flavor of roasted red peppers, the pasta sauce really soars.
There are different ways to mix roasted red peppers into pasta sauce. If you just want some of the flavor without the texture, roasted red peppers can be easily blended directly into your pasta sauce. The beauty of roasted red peppers is that their flavor blends just as nicely with creamy sauces as it does with tomato-based sauces. If you want to include both flavor and texture, then rather than blending them into the sauce, simply slice them into bite-sized pieces and add them to your sauce right at the end of cooking so they don't overcook. Keep in mind that roasted red peppers are soft and delicate, so overcooking can easily turn them into mush. Another suggestion: Pair roasted red peppers with Italian sausage pasta. Sausage and peppers isn't just a great combo on pizza — it's awesome in pasta, too.
3. Spinach
Spinach is another staple of mine in the kitchen. Whether I'm making an omelet with freshly-shredded cheese for breakfast or some homemade pizza for dinner, spinach is one of my favorite ways to get those greens in. While it's true that I definitely still buy fresh spinach for my salads, I love having canned spinach and frozen spinach on hand for other recipes.
My favorite way of combining spinach with pasta is in pesto or alfredo sauce with garlic and roasted mushrooms. The rich flavor of garlic seeps into the sauce and the mushrooms and spinach both soak it up perfectly. Though this is a veggie-based pasta, it still packs a nice punch of protein from the mushrooms, and the creamy sauce makes it luscious and filling. The spinach also adds some nice color contrast to white sauces, which can give your pasta some extra-appetizing visual appeal.
4. Coconut milk
To be honest, for a long time I really only used coconut milk in smoothies. But over the years, I gradually started incorporating it into other recipes to make the food taste a little lighter and more refreshing. The smooth, tropical flavor of coconut milk is fantastic in place of regular milk in just about everything from coffee to blueberry muffins to pasta sauces.
One of the best ways to incorporate coconut milk into pasta sauce is by making a rose sauce (also commonly referred to as pink sauce). Rose sauce is typically made by whisking heavy cream into tomato sauce to create a creamy blend. Coconut milk is an obvious swap, but you should also consider adding it to pasta creations that are more inspired by Asian cuisine, like chicken curry pasta made with coconut milk. Even though curry is often enjoyed with rice or naan, its rich and flavorful broth makes a luscious sauce for pasta too. Topped with some fresh herbs and a sprinkle of spicy crushed red pepper flakes, curry pasta is a delicious way to put canned coconut milk to good use.
5. Canned mushrooms
Mushrooms are one of my favorite vegetables. I tend to eat them fresh, putting them in everything from fluffy scrambled eggs to cheesy smash burgers. That said, I still appreciate the heavy lifting that canned mushrooms can do for a recipe. Cleaning and preparing mushrooms for cooking can be a bit tedious; canned mushrooms make it so much easier. That said, I'd like to note two important things.
First, try and opt for sliced mushrooms instead of the canned mushrooms labeled as "stems and pieces." As you might imagine, the stems and pieces mushrooms are cut into smaller pieces. These smaller pieces work great for fried rice and gravy, but chunkier mushrooms in pasta add a meatier texture that's so much more satisfying. The other tip to keep in mind here is to sauté the canned mushrooms in a little butter before you add them to your pasta. Pre-packaged mushrooms tend to have a canned flavor and a spongy texture that some diners may not particularly enjoy. But when canned mushrooms are sautéed a bit, the flavor and texture tends to come back to life, making them much tastier.
6. Chili
Canned chili pasta may seem like a strange combination, but it's actually quite delicious if you keep an open mind. Chili spaghetti (also known as Cincinnati spaghetti) is a regional dish that combines chili and pasta, then tops it with shredded cheddar cheese. What's even more unique about this dish is that the meat in the chili takes on some slightly unusual seasonings, such as touches of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The end result is highly flavorful and a great way to shake up the usual pasta routine with something a little different. When I'm in the mood for some Cincinnati spaghetti, I'm certainly not above using some canned chili.
The trick here is to enhance the canned chili by doctoring it up a bit and adding a few extra ingredients. I like to start out with diced onions in butter, then season that with salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Throw in some diced tomatoes, then stir in the canned chili. The seasonings will give the chili that Cincinnati twist we're looking for. Spoon a hefty scoop of chili over some freshly boiled pasta, top with cheese, and voilà.
7. Canned whole tomatoes
Rather than buying premade pasta sauce loaded with too much salt, sugar, and preservatives, try making some pasta sauce with canned whole tomatoes. Using plain canned tomatoes results in fresher flavor and also allows you to fine-tune and season your sauce exactly to your liking.
Using canned whole tomatoes also allows you to adjust the texture of your sauce. If you want your sauce to be more smooth and homogenous, then you can blend the whole tomatoes for a few minutes at a high speed to achieve a thin liquid. If you like your sauce more rustic (as I do), then you can tear the whole tomatoes apart by hand into chunks. Leaving chunks of tomatoes in the sauce gives the pasta some hearty texture that makes eating the noodles even more enjoyable. Canned whole tomatoes are also exceptionally versatile and can be used in a wide range of different pasta dishes, which makes them one of the best canned ingredients to keep in stock.