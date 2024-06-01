The Ultimate Guide To Canned Seafood

You are surely familiar with canned tuna, arguably the most popular type of canned seafood, but did you know that this isn't your own only option? There are many different varieties of canned seafood to choose from, and this guide will explain what they are and how you can use them.

Some people may scoff at the idea of eating fish or other foods straight out of a can, but it is actually as nutritious as it is delicious. Canned seafood like tuna, mackerel, salmon, and sardines contain nutrients like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, iron, iodine, vitamins B12 and D. It is also chock-full of protein, and bone-in canned fish contain calcium too. Plus, it is just darned convenient: Fresh fish and shellfish can be costly and can go bad before you can use them, but canned seafood can, in many cases, last for years in your cabinet or pantry.

Since you can keep canned seafood and use it whenever you want, you can whip up anything from seafood salads, sandwiches, or quesadillas on a whim. With some types of canned fish, you can make seafood burgers, or you can even eat them on pizza — and that's just the beginning. Let's take a deep dive into the various types of canned seafood you can find at the store and sea how you can use them in your dishes.