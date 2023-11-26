Elevated Angel Chicken Pasta Recipe

Angel chicken is a food blogger favorite — a recipe that can be cooked in the slow cooker, oven, or on the stovetop and generally consists of chicken plus angel hair pasta (hence the name) in a creamy white sauce with Italian-inspired seasonings. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara says many recipes for the dish tend to be "made with a can of cream of chicken soup and a packet of Italian dressing mix," but, as she tells us, "I wanted to make this more elevated."

In order to turn this simple stovetop dish into something a bit fancier, Vergara says she makes it "all from scratch." This means that instead of using canned condensed soup, she makes her white sauce with butter, half-and-half, white wine, Parmesan cheese, and chicken stock, plus "tons of Italian seasonings." Her recipe also includes one ingredient not typically associated with Italian-American food: a pinch of mustard powder that adds a little pungency to the rich dish.