17 Canned Foods You Should Always Have On Hand

Canned food often gets a bad rap. It can be high in salt and sugar, often contains preservatives, and is assumed to be less nutritious than fresh food (even if that's not always the case). On the other hand, canned food is often cheaper than fresh, and some of the most versatile canned foods are cupboard staples, great to keep on hand and use in a variety of dishes.

From chickpeas to chipotles in adobo, and beans to canned fruit, there are some canned foods you should always have in your pantry. Not only are many of these delicious in their own right, but they're also essential additions to tons of popular recipes you might want to whip up next time you're in the kitchen. Whether you're prepping for a zombie apocalypse or simply stocking up to ensure you have plenty of ingredients for your recipes, our roundup of canned foods you should always have on hand is a great place to start preparing your shopping list.