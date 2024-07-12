12 Jarred Classic Marinara Sauces Ranked Worst To Best

Ever since the Neapolitans got their hands on the tomato in the 1500s, during the Columbian Exchange, they became experts at fashioning a classic tomato sauce. This staple of seafaring folk was given the moniker "marinara," or "mariner's sauce," presumably as an homage to its prominence aboard ships. The rich, acidic sauce made from fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs made its way across the Atlantic and became incorporated into our culinary traditions. While making a homemade marinara can be a relatively simple endeavor, there are plenty of store-bought jarred iterations of this classic sauce available that you can keep on hand for a rainy day, when you're looking to get dinner on the table in a pinch.

I was curious to find out which of these convenient jarred marinara sauces was the tastiest, so I assembled a wide cross-section of options that I sourced from local retailers. I carefully sampled each, taking note of aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality. You can read more about the methodology I used to determine which marinara won best-in-show at the end of this ranking. In the meantime, read on to find out which marinara deserves a spot in your pantry and on top of your preferred shape of pasta.