Esquites-Inspired Pasta Salad Will Make You The Hero Of Your Next BBQ

Golden, delicious corn is one of those summer treasures that has secured BBQ icon status. Known for its ability to straddle natural sweetness and savory elements, the crunchy satisfaction of perfectly cooked or grilled kernels, and of course, its affinity for butter. Esquites is a Mexican street food dish that plays to all of those strengths and then some, by combining corn with mayonnaise, lime, Cotija cheese and spicy chili powder (along with a few other tasty ingredients, depending on the cook).

A bowl of esquites is a no-brainer to serve at a BBQ, and you might find it alongside other picnic-friendly staples like classic pasta salad. But in taking a closer look at the synergy between these two dishes, it's easy to see why combining them makes total sense.

The flavors and textures are highly complementary, and the adaptability of pasta salad makes it an ideal stage for the distinctive flavors of esquites. So while Mexican street corn salad is the perfect addition to taco night, there's no doubt that this side dish riff — which draws on the best qualities of both preparations — will become the absolutely smash of your next BBQ.