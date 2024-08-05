Esquites-Inspired Pasta Salad Will Make You The Hero Of Your Next BBQ
Golden, delicious corn is one of those summer treasures that has secured BBQ icon status. Known for its ability to straddle natural sweetness and savory elements, the crunchy satisfaction of perfectly cooked or grilled kernels, and of course, its affinity for butter. Esquites is a Mexican street food dish that plays to all of those strengths and then some, by combining corn with mayonnaise, lime, Cotija cheese and spicy chili powder (along with a few other tasty ingredients, depending on the cook).
A bowl of esquites is a no-brainer to serve at a BBQ, and you might find it alongside other picnic-friendly staples like classic pasta salad. But in taking a closer look at the synergy between these two dishes, it's easy to see why combining them makes total sense.
The flavors and textures are highly complementary, and the adaptability of pasta salad makes it an ideal stage for the distinctive flavors of esquites. So while Mexican street corn salad is the perfect addition to taco night, there's no doubt that this side dish riff — which draws on the best qualities of both preparations — will become the absolutely smash of your next BBQ.
Two beloved BBQ dishes become one
So why does pasta salad and esquites make a perfect mash-up situation? Many versions of the former, like an all-American macaroni salad recipe, rely on the richness of mayonnaise to lend a creamy, craveable quality, and also help meld its many elements together — just like esquites. Both also allow for the showcasing of seasonal produce, complemented by aromatics, spices, and herbs. And there's already plenty of evidence in hot pasta preparations that toothsome noodles and corn together can be heaven on a plate.
In this combo-dish, the mayo combines with the signature crumbly Cotija cheese, zippy lime, and spicy heat of the street corn. The contrast between the crunchy kernels and perfectly cooked pasta keeps every bite interesting, and herbaceous cilantro and zesty garlic lend complexity and layers of flavor. Another great reason to make this pasta salad? It's super easy to customize for the needs of your party goers, adapt based on ingredients in a pinch, and personalize for your own palate.
Making your esquites-inspired pasta salad
It's super easy to get creative with this dish. To drive home the creaminess, mix up mayo with Mexican crema or even sour cream or Greek yogurt — all of which add a pleasant tang that's complemented by lime juice. For a little heat, you can rely on chili powder, cayenne, red pepper flakes, or a smoky ancho to get your kicks, or introduce a little diced jalapeño or poblano for texture, too. Take a cue from smoky grilled Mexican street corn recipe and add a little char before you mix up your dish, too.
On the pasta front, your selection is personal preference, but a shape that can catch and hold some of those tasty corn kernels is advised (think orecchiette, ziti, or conchiglie). Cilantro brightens it all up, but you can opt for another herb if you feel so inclined or have an abundance of something like basil on hand. If you can't get your hands on Cotija, then parmesan, pecorino, or feta make solid substitutes.
Aromatics like scallions and garlic are called for often, but sliced red onions can be a welcome crunch, and avocado adds additional creaminess. Since pasta salad is an open forum for seasonal vegetables, zucchini, bell peppers, or tomatoes aren't out of place either. You can even fortify this dish with protein like bacon or prosciutto, or chickpeas for vegetarians. After a few bites of this perfect combination, you might be calling for a lot more BBQs.