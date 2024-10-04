The Quick And Easy Pasta Sauce We Can't Stop Making

Sauce is an integral part of any pasta dish — taking a neutral vessel like pasta noodles, and elevating them to, potentially, "best meal I've ever eaten" status. And you don't even need to toil over a hot stove, carefully mixing and adding ingredients, to create an amazing sauce. Not according to Makenna Held, CEO of RecipeKick and steward of Julia Child's former summer vacation home "La Peetch," plus the Courageous Cooking School held there.

One of her favorite sauces, which she shared exclusively to Daily Meal, only requires four ingredients: Olive oil, garlic, kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes. She says to start, "in a skillet over medium-low heat, heat olive oil with sliced garlic, and cherry tomatoes. As the tomatoes soften, smoosh with a spoon or masher. The tomatoes will burst" and the liquid will then create the base. She goes on to say: "Stir in cut olives and you have a sauce!" If you like a bit of cheese, she also suggests topping it with grated parmesan.