13 Of The Best Store-Bought Canned Chicken, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken is the eternal star of the poultry world. You can have it fried, roasted, grilled, or barbecued, and it's good on everything from salads and sandwiches to tacos and burgers. Today, our humble feathered friend is taking center stage in our great canned chicken countdown. We've lined up a flock of the finest specimens on the market and ranked them according to flavor, texture, and ingredients.

Like any great food product, the most important thing is taste, and canned chicken has dramatically improved in recent years. In the past, whole canned chickens were popular. These proteins had a gelatinous texture and a smelly funk that still haunts the dreams of many a foodie.

These days, good quality canned chicken is just chicken meat with salt or broth. It's a tasty, quick snack alternative that's packed with vitamins and minerals, according to Registered Dietitian Jessica Levinson, who told The Edge: "Canned chicken is an excellent and convenient source of high-quality protein." So, let's pop some cans and discover 13 great canned chicken options to add to your pantry rotation.