13 Of The Best Store-Bought Canned Chicken, Ranked
Chicken is the eternal star of the poultry world. You can have it fried, roasted, grilled, or barbecued, and it's good on everything from salads and sandwiches to tacos and burgers. Today, our humble feathered friend is taking center stage in our great canned chicken countdown. We've lined up a flock of the finest specimens on the market and ranked them according to flavor, texture, and ingredients.
Like any great food product, the most important thing is taste, and canned chicken has dramatically improved in recent years. In the past, whole canned chickens were popular. These proteins had a gelatinous texture and a smelly funk that still haunts the dreams of many a foodie.
These days, good quality canned chicken is just chicken meat with salt or broth. It's a tasty, quick snack alternative that's packed with vitamins and minerals, according to Registered Dietitian Jessica Levinson, who told The Edge: "Canned chicken is an excellent and convenient source of high-quality protein." So, let's pop some cans and discover 13 great canned chicken options to add to your pantry rotation.
13. Keystone Meats All Natural Chicken
Keystone Meats is a brand that's been run by the same family for four generations and still believes in doing things the old-fashioned way. The company's All Natural Chicken, a canned chicken product, is specially selected and hand-packed with just a touch of sea salt. The chicken is slow-cooked in its natural juices, resulting in tender, flavorful meat every time. Although there is some added sea salt, we still recommend seasoning to suit your personal taste. Keystone All Natural Chicken comes in 14.5 and 28-ounce cans. These are larger than the average 5 or 12.5-ounce can, but they have no shortage of culinary uses. In fact, many recipes that call for shredded chicken are perfect for canned chicken.
Keystone's All Natural Chicken seems to have a lot going for it, but when it comes to the reviews, it has issues with flavor and consistency. According to one Amazon reviewer: "Has a slight metallic taste, best used with lots of strong spices ... Most chicken flavor been wiped out. Due to pressure cooking." Another Amazon customer wrote: "It was really mushy, tried to use it in tacos but it was hard to get passed the mushy, gritty texture. Not very good, fine if you're starving." For these reasons, Keystone places last on our canned chicken countdown list.
12. Tyson White Premium Chunk Chicken Breast
During the Great Depression in 1935, John W. Tyson was a man on a mission to find new business opportunities. He moved his family to Springdale, Arkansas, and after much searching, he found what he was looking for in our feathered friends. He began delivering chickens in his old truck, and what started as a local service soon boomed into a nationwide business. Today, Tyson has a range of fresh, frozen, and canned chicken products, as well as bacon, boneless brisket, and pork shoulder.
Tyson White Premium Chunk Chicken Breast comes in salted water and is tender and moist. The chicken pulls apart quickly, and it's perfect as a quick work lunch. You could also get creative with a few cans and bake them into a cozy chicken pot pie.
Unfortunately, some customers report that this product tastes and smells off. One Amazon reviewer commented that it had a strong smell, but the odor didn't affect the taste. Another Amazon review also reported a strange smell and suggested it might be a broader problem: "I bought a couple of cases of this thinking I could use it for tamales and for other chicken recipes and have the convenience of easy storage. However, the product has an off-taste; somewhat like a cleaning solution taste. It is the worst canned chicken I have ever bought. The strange thing is that the Tyson Grilled Canned Chicken has that same bizarre taste." We'd recommend going with a different canned chicken product.
11. Lehman's All Natural Chicken
Lehman's is a unique retailer and online shop situated in the village of Kidron in Ohio's Amish Country. It's part retailer, part hardware store, and part museum. It's been family-owned and operated since 1955 and believes in taking a slower, simpler approach to life. There may only be one flagship store, but Lehman's has a vast collection of goods and even features Amish-made products.
True to its roots, Lehman's All Natural Chicken is made the old-fashioned way; the only ingredients in the can are chicken and salt. The chicken is cooked in its own juices for maximum flavor and comes in 14.5- and 28-ounce cans. The cans are packed with chicken and salt only, meaning the product may be more dry than canned chicken products packed with water. The chicken flavor is pronounced, and the meat is seasoned well. The bigger cans are great for big-batch cooking and perfect for recipes like chicken and wild rice soup.
10. Great Value Chunk Chicken Breast
Store-brand or private-label companies are nothing new, but in recent years, they've come into their own. No longer are they looked down upon, and for many consumers, they've become the go-to choice, according to a report by Insider Intelligence. Walmart is no stranger to private label brands, featuring over 300 of them. Store brands like Walmart's Great Value brand offer consumers guaranteed quality at an affordable price, and that's exactly what you get with its canned chicken.
Great Value Chunk Chicken Breast delivers on its name in all aspects. It comes in a 5 or 12.5-ounce can. It has plenty of positive reviews on the Walmart website, with many consumers saying they use the chicken for salads and sandwiches. That said, there are more than a few negative reviews on the site, with complaints discussing their products contained too much water, raw chicken, and rusty cans. One unfortunate soul even found a hair in the can. We think better options for store-bought canned chicken exist.
9. Wellsley Farms Premium Chunk Chicken Breast
Wellsley Farms is no stranger to big flavors at great prices. It's the store brand of BJ's Wholesale Club, and it makes everything from coffee and pretzels to quinoa and sweet bourbon marinade. Its Premium Chunk Chicken Breast is nothing but lean white meat in a seasoned broth, and it's great for feeding a crowd — barbecue chicken sandwiches, anyone?
The large pieces pull apart easily with a fork, and the chicken is tender and juicy. If anything, according to one Amazon reviewer, the broth could be a smidge less salty. Another Amazon customer agreed, also commenting that there was more water than chicken in the can. We recommend draining the chicken well and tasting it before adding any additional seasoning. You can save the broth and use it in soups, pour it over egg noodles, or even whip up a pot of Wellsley Farms quinoa.
8. Sweet Sue Chunk White Chicken
Sweet Sue is part of the Bumble Bee Seafood Company, which knows a thing or two about canned quality. Bumble Bee has been in the game for over a hundred years and is passionate about sustainability and social impact. Primarily a seafood brand, the main drive is towards ocean conservation, fish stocks, ocean clean-ups, recyclable packaging, and ocean regeneration. The company also works with various coastal communities, donating much-needed food and orchestrating beach clean-ups.
With the brand's canned chicken product, Sweet Sue Chunk White Chicken, it seems like there's a lot of water in the can and not much chicken — especially when you first open it. This is because the chunks are very compact, but luckily, they shred apart easily. We recommend shredding to increase the number of pieces before using it in a salad or sandwich.
Unfortunately for Sweet Sue, this water-to-chicken ratio seems to be a stumbling block for many consumers. One Amazon reviewer stated: "I love the taste and time it saves in a recipe I made BUT, only gave it 3 stars because the cans are only half meat filled, the rest is liquid ... I won't be buying this again." Another Amazon customer commented that it takes two cans to equal one portion. It's a pity that the meat is so compact because overall, Sweet Sue is a reliable purchase from a company with a solid reputation for quality.
7. Hormel Premium Chicken Breast No Salt Added
Hormel is a giant food brand with a history that stretches all the way back to the late 1800s. It produces everything from canned chicken, pepperoni, and baby back ribs to smoked turkey, canned chili, and everyone's favorite nostalgic throwback, SPAM. With a team of around 20,000 people, Hormel is committed to making great food and giving back to those less fortunate. As part of its corporate responsibility programs, it donates to various charities, including the fight against childhood hunger and cancer research.
Despite having the label "No Salt Added," Hormel's Premium Chicken Breast has somewhat of a high sodium content. In just one serving, you'll get 10% of your daily salt value. The sodium is there to ensure flavor and preserve the chicken. However, this amount could be bad news for anyone trying to watch their salt intake. On the other hand, canned chicken in general is usually salty, explains Healthline, so this option could be your best chance at enjoying canned chicken if you're wary of other brands' sodium levels.
6. Valley Fresh Organic Chicken Breast
In 2006, Valley Fresh was acquired by food giant Hormel. The goal of this acquisition was to add to Hormel's existing canned chicken offerings and become the market leader. But even after the brands joined forces, there are still some differences between the two company's canned chicken products. Valley Fresh's canned chicken doesn't usually contain artificial ingredients or preservatives, whereas Hormel's canned chicken sometimes does. With Valley Fresh's product, there is nothing but chicken, salt, and water in every can.
Valley Fresh is also one of the few brands that offers an organic canned chicken option, with its Valley Fresh Organic Chicken Breast. Organic chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones, they are cage-free, free-range, and fed a non-GMO diet.
Once drained, the chicken in this canned product is moist and tender with a pleasant texture. The flavor is clean with very little fat and tastes like a premium product. We think this is one of the better canned chicken brands out there, but if you need help deciding, try using it to make a roast chicken and bacon sandwich.
5. Member's Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast
If bulk buying is your thing, chances are you're familiar with Member's Mark. It's one of the store brands of the member's only shopping experience offered by Sam's Club. There is a canned chicken product, called Member's Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast, offered by this line. This canned chicken product comes in 6-packs, and each can is 12.5 ounces. That's a lot of chicken for your money, and it gets even better.
The Member's Mark Premium Chunk Chicken Breast has a lot going for it. The cans are generous and don't contain any preservatives or artificial ingredients. What they do contain is chicken breast meat, water, and salt, which is pretty impressive considering it's an in-house brand. The broth is a little salty for our taste, but that's nothing a quick drain won't fix. It's also backed up with over 9,000 five-star reviews on Sam's Club, and as one Amazon reviewer stated: "I have never really been a fan of can meat, but sometimes you have to use it. Really wanted to find one that wasn't filled with preservatives or any 'nasty' stuff. This chicken looks good right out of the can, and it tastes just as good! Definitely will be purchasing it again!"
4. Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast
Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast isn't just your average canned chicken — it's a flavor-packed, sustainably sourced powerhouse that's perfect for health-conscious foodies. What sets Wild Planet apart is its commitment to quality and the environment. Its happy chickens are raised without antibiotics and graze on land that's free from herbicides, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers.
For the Wild Planet Organic Roasted Chicken Breast — which is made with salt — the meat is roasted in the can. The result is a pure chicken flavor in every bite, without any broth, water, or fillers. The meat also flakes apart easily with a fork. The texture is light and juicy. One Amazon reviewer even suggested it helped with her health issues: "I have several autoimmune diseases and food triggers and allergies. I have to eat organic, non-GMO foods with no preservatives. Wild Planet makes the best organic chicken. It has never made me sick."
3. Kirkland Signature Premium Chunk Chicken Breast
Kirkland Signature is Costco's house brand. Like other products, the line's Premium Chunk Chicken Breast has developed a bit of a cult-like following. Don't believe us? Then head to the Costco Reddit page to see for yourself. There are multiple posts discussing the uses and versatility of this canned chicken product. Many Redditors say it's the best chicken for buffalo chicken dip, while others reminisced how the humble canned chicken got them through college. It's a brand that's taken on a life of its own, and the good news is that it lives up to the hype.
The chicken comes in a 12.5 oz can packed in seasoned water. The chicken is well-seasoned. Because of this, we recommend that you taste the product before adding any salt or other seasonings of your own. We can see why Kirkland's canned chicken has amassed such a following.
2. Hormel White & Dark Chicken
Hormel's White & Dark Chicken canned chicken is an interesting entry because it delves into the age-old debate of light meat vs. dark meat. White meat fans will tell you that the breast is leaner, milder in flavor, and juicy when cooked correctly. Dark meat fans will say the exact opposite and tell you that dark meat is far superior because of its robust flavor, fat content, and tenderness. We think they both have good qualities and applaud Hormel for using a blend.
Hormel White & Dark Chicken has a good ratio of water to chicken, and it's well seasoned. The meat is chunky and tender, and you might be surprised at how much it tastes like roast chicken. As one Amazon reviewer put it: "Oh my goodness, it was so delicious! It was like a slow-roasted chicken or turkey — juicy and tender and with so much flavor. So far, I haven't used it to make anything like a chicken wrap or chicken salad because I just enjoy eating it as is, but I will definitely try to make some nice lunches with it."
1. Swanson White & Dark Premium Chunk Chicken
This is it, folks! The winner of our great chicken countdown. Can we please have a round of applause for the one, the only Swanson White & Dark Premium Chunk Chicken? Brought to you by the famous Campbell Soup Company, Swanson's entry uses premium antibiotic-free chicken in every can. It fuses the best of lean breast meat with the robust flavor of dark meat. The result is a canned chicken product that is the closest thing to rotisserie chicken you'll find.
The chicken is packed in a perfectly seasoned broth, and the pieces are generously chunky. The meat has a great texture, and the combination of white and dark meat is moist and flavorful. Depending on your needs, you can leave it chunky or shred it apart; every bite is juicy and well-seasoned. Each tin has just enough fat to keep things moist without feeling greasy. As one Amazon reviewer put it: "The white and dark chunk chicken really makes my Chicken Soup better. I wouldn't use anything else after trying this."