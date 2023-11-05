The Canned Soup That Can Double As A Creamy Pasta Sauce

Cream of mushroom soup turned sauce is as easy as opening the can and heating it up. You can even do it in the microwave (just remove the soup from the can first and zap it in a microwave-safe bowl). Pour it over some noodles and there you have it — easy peasy rotini (or penne or spaghetti or whatever you choose) and mushroom sauce. Of course, that's just the most basic way to throw a quick and effortless dinner together.

Assuming you are hungrier than that, there are also plenty of ingredients that you can toss in to beef it up — including, well, cooked beef, chicken, or a handful of frozen shrimp. Fresh or frozen mushrooms are a sensible pairing that will elevate the soup's instrinsic earthy flavors. Keep it simple by grabbing a few items from the pantry, fridge, or freezer. Got a bag of frozen vegetable medley, some baby spinach, or a can of peas? Anything to that same effect will do. Just warm it all up together in the microwave or in a pot on the stove. Toss in some shredded cheese or top with parmesan if the mood strikes you. Really, you can do as little or as much as you want when it comes to this presentation, but less tends to be more when you're famished and in a hurry.