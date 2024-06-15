A Chef Highlights 13 Big Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Eggs Benedict

When many of us think of the fanciest gourmet breakfast we could enjoy at a fine dining establishment, eggs Benedict often comes to mind. While the true origins of this elegant dish remain ambiguous at best, its popularity shows no signs of wavering. Indeed, eggs Benedict has even escaped the confines of fancy eateries and made its way into our homes, with egg poaching tools and store-bought hollandaise sauces simplifying the recipe for virtually any cook.

Now, if you've never made a classic eggs Benedict recipe yourself because it seems too daunting to execute, fear not. Though potential pitfalls certainly exist — and can turn this elegant dish into something akin to a failed science experiment in a flash — there are also ways to avoid those mistakes when making eggs Benedict yourself.

In my nearly 18 years as the chef and owner of a foodie-focused bed and breakfast and restaurant, I've made more than my fair share of eggs Benedict dishes. After learning from my own mistakes early on as a chef, I've managed to essentially perfect this recipe — and am prepared to share my wisdom with you. Read on to discover the top mistakes to avoid when cooking eggs Benedict.