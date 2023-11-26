Give Hollandaise Sauce An Umami Kick With Some Mushrooms

When you're looking for a rich and decadent sauce, hollandaise is a great pick. This rich, buttery condiment has a slight lemon taste to it. It's thought to originate in France, although today it is found used in dishes all around the globe.

As hollandaise sauce has made its way around the world, it's also started to take on variations and twists that can lend it a unique taste and texture. One such twist is to add mushrooms to the sauce. Adding mushrooms gives your sauce a rich, earthy feel and umami punch, whether you use your own foraged veggies or pick some up from the supermarket. The result is that your sauce can add a different dimension to your meals while also slightly changing the texture.

Not convinced you need to try it yet? Knowing more about how mushrooms upgrade your hollandaise sauce and what to pair this spin with might just do the trick.