You Should Definitely Be Seasoning Your Egg-Poaching Water

If you're a fan of runny eggs, there's nothing better than a poached egg with a deliciously gooey center. Its inclusion can turn an ordinary meal into a fabulous brunch experience. Still, it isn't the easiest egg preparation, so tons of resources and tips are available to make the process more effortless. Sometimes you need to start with the basics, and there's nothing more rudimentary about the technique than the water content. While poaching, the cooking water is often overlooked as simply a means to an end, but since only two standard ingredients (a poaching liquid and egg) go into the approach, it's time to give that essential element a little more attention. In short, seasoning your poaching liquid is a must.

Granted, most recipes already touch on the aspect to some degree, and typical instructions call for adding vinegar or lemon juice to the water. However, this usually only addresses the problem of retaining a tighter-formed egg, so it's primarily meant for structural purposes. As most people know, adding too much will leave a lingering tangy taste on the finished product. Yet, it also proves that the heated liquid infuses some flavor into your eggs, which you can use to your advantage.