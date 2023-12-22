Quesadilla Benedict Is The Tex-Mex Brunch Dish You Need To Try
Eggs Benedict is a much-loved brunch staple. Featuring silky Hollandaise sauce, delicately poached eggs, and satiating carbs courtesy of a perfectly crusty English muffin, there's so much to love about eggs Benedict. But it's not just the flavors we enjoy about this magical morning meal, it's also the limitless customization options. The endless possibilities for fusion. One of the best ways we've seen this done is by introducing Tex-Mex flavors to the dish. Enter the quesadilla eggs Benedict.
Tex-Mex food, similar to Mexican cuisine, is known for many bold and vibrant flavors. By incorporating ingredients like avocados, cilantro, fiery chiles, and salsas into traditional eggs Benedict, you create a flavor explosion that combines the rich Hollandaise with the spicy, zesty, and savory notes of classic Tex-Mex ingredients. The runny yolk will pick up the details of the dish's seasonings and aromatics and spread it across the plate like a rich, flavorful sauce. Swapping English muffins for an entire quesadilla takes this dish to the next level in terms of size. Not to mention a crispy grilled quesadilla is the perfect textural contrast to the softness of the eggs, cheese, and sauce.
Quesadillas are already quite versatile on their own, so you can use the same flavor combinations from your favorite quesadilla filling in your newly improved Tex-Mex Benedict.
Perfecting the Benedict essentials
Although eggs Benedict is a highly customizable dish, there is a certain lineup of ingredients that should be honored to stay true to the dish's traditions — some kind of base (usually high-carb), poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. However, we'll be the first to admit that perfecting a poached egg, making Hollandaise sauce, and grilling a quesadilla all for one dish is no easy feat. But with a few tips and tricks, you'll be a pro in no time.
Because cold eggs cook slowly, hold off poaching your eggs until they've warmed to room temperature, as this avoids overcooking the yolks. Adding a splash of vinegar to the simmering water can help the egg whites solidify more quickly –- a handy tip for achieving a round shape. Before adding the eggs to the simmering water, use a spoon to create a gentle whirlpool to help the egg whites wrap around the yolk.
When it comes to Hollandaise sauce, clarified butter lends to a smoother texture, and you should maintain a low cooking heat to prevent curdling. Always introduce the butter slowly for easy emulsification, and if your sauce is breaking, adding a splash of cold water can help recover the damage. If you're in a pinch, however, you could always lean on packaged Hollandaise sauce.
Quesadilla Benedict flavor combinations
There isn't much more fun to have in the kitchen than experimenting with quesadilla Benedict flavor combinations. To craft the Tex-Mex quesadilla of your dreams, start with soft flour or corn tortillas. Stuff the tortillas with seasoned black beans and pepper jack cheese then grill it to perfection, until the cheese is melted and the outside is crispy. Then top it with those perfectly poached eggs, boasting a runny yolk crowned with cayenne or chipotle-infused Hollandaise sauce, jalapeños, and fresh cilantro. For a little extra protein, sautée spicy chorizo and add it to the quesadilla filling, or directly on top of the saucy poached egg.
Dive into a salsa verde fiesta by making a quesadilla filled with a shredded three-cheese blend and poblano peppers. Top it with a decadent poached egg and a generous drizzle of tomatillo-spiked hollandaise sauce and citrusy guacamole. Bonus points for sprinkling Cojita cheese crumbles on this masterpiece.
Mix and match the full spectrum of Tex-Mex flavors when assembling your quesadilla Benedict. Don't hesitate to include pico de gallo, fresh garlic, ranchero sauce, green onions, refried beans, chicken tinga, guacamole, and whatever else your hungry heart desires.