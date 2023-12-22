Quesadilla Benedict Is The Tex-Mex Brunch Dish You Need To Try

Eggs Benedict is a much-loved brunch staple. Featuring silky Hollandaise sauce, delicately poached eggs, and satiating carbs courtesy of a perfectly crusty English muffin, there's so much to love about eggs Benedict. But it's not just the flavors we enjoy about this magical morning meal, it's also the limitless customization options. The endless possibilities for fusion. One of the best ways we've seen this done is by introducing Tex-Mex flavors to the dish. Enter the quesadilla eggs Benedict.

Tex-Mex food, similar to Mexican cuisine, is known for many bold and vibrant flavors. By incorporating ingredients like avocados, cilantro, fiery chiles, and salsas into traditional eggs Benedict, you create a flavor explosion that combines the rich Hollandaise with the spicy, zesty, and savory notes of classic Tex-Mex ingredients. The runny yolk will pick up the details of the dish's seasonings and aromatics and spread it across the plate like a rich, flavorful sauce. Swapping English muffins for an entire quesadilla takes this dish to the next level in terms of size. Not to mention a crispy grilled quesadilla is the perfect textural contrast to the softness of the eggs, cheese, and sauce.

Quesadillas are already quite versatile on their own, so you can use the same flavor combinations from your favorite quesadilla filling in your newly improved Tex-Mex Benedict.