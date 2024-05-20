The Foolproof Way To Poach Eggs In An Instant Pot

One of the incredible things about the egg is the many forms in which it can be prepared. You'll find eggs at a local diner just as easily as a fine-dining restaurant. And fortunately, they're one of those ingredients that are completely approachable at home, at any time of day, regardless of skill level.

And yet, while many feel comfortable taking a stab at scrambling, frying, boiling or even crafting the perfect omelet, one preparation does seem especially intimidating to home cooks, and that's poaching. It turns out though, that if you can get your hands on a few tools, you can perfect your poaching technique at home. And that is a critical skill if you want to satisfy a classic eggs benedict craving anytime.

If you've seen the slow cooker hack for poached eggs, this tip might be familiar, but in this case all you need is your trusty Instant Pot and a vessel like a silicone cup, or oven-safe glass jar or bowl. Armed with only these items, in less than ten minutes, you can confidently have the poached egg of your avocado toast's dreams.