The Food Network-Approved Hack For Making Poached Eggs In Bulk

If you're hosting brunch or serving breakfast for dinner, you may have experienced the poached egg conundrum that feels like an SAT problem. If you have 5 people expecting two poached eggs each but can only poach one egg at a time, how long will it be before everyone is served — and will the first person's eggs be cold if they wait to eat as a group?

Instead of getting bogged down with math, there's another solution to the problem: Poach the eggs in bulk with a few important tips to make it easy peasy. No whirlpools, no messy egg whites, no little cling film egg poaching packets, no problem. The two main points to this bulk egg poaching hack are to cure the eggs in a diluted vinegar solution and to cook them gently in a large, shallow pan of not-quite-simmering water.

Mei Lin, internationally acclaimed chef and Top Chef winner, likes to start prepping her poached eggs about 30 minutes before she starts cooking them by cracking them into a bowl of two parts water to one part vinegar. In a TikTok for The Food Network, she explains that this creates a film that holds the structure of the egg white together. By putting the eggs in just barely bubbling water instead of a rolling simmer, they aren't agitated. The result is not only a whole batch of poached eggs ready to serve at the same time but also maybe the prettiest poached eggs you've ever made.