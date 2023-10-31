Fix That Broken Hollandaise Sauce With Just One More Egg Yolk

Hollandaise sauce is notoriously frustrating and easy to screw up, mostly because of how it can be difficult to bring — and keep — together. How can it be so intimidating if you can make hollandaise in one minute with a blender? Hollandaise is known to break, meaning it loses its emulsion. Luckily, if you find yourself with a broken hollandaise, it's not the end of the world. As long as you have an extra egg yolk, that is.

Egg yolks contain the emulsifying agent lecithin, which holds fat and water together; this is why it's so helpful in hollandaise sauce and mayonnaise. If your hollandaise breaks, it's because your emulsion has fallen out of balance. As long as it's not coagulated (in other words, as long as you haven't accidentally scrambled your eggs), you can likely return its balance by whisking in an extra room-temperature egg yolk, thus adding more lecithin.

Worth noting is that this trick can make your hollandaise taste a bit eggy. While this may not sound appealing to some, the respected chefs of Joe Beef in Montreal, David McMillan and Fred Morin, use seven yolks in their hollandaise, so there's always room for one more. If you taste the extra egg and don't like it, rebalance your hollandaise with just a bit of melted butter and a couple of drops of lemon juice — not too much, though, or you'll end up with another broken hollandaise.