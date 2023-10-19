Take Avocado Toast To The Next Level And Fuse It With Eggs Benedict

Combining avocado toast and eggs Benedict may seem like a straightforward endeavor, but there are actually a few variables to consider. Consider the basic structure of both of these dishes. A classic eggs Benedict typically consists of a few key ingredients: English muffins, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and, of course, Hollandaise sauce. Avocado toast, at its core, consists of toast and either sliced or mashed avocado. However, many recipes incorporate additional ingredients like eggs, greens, crumbled cheese, or seasonings.

One major decision to make is whether to build your dish on an English muffin or a piece of toasted bread. English muffins, with their craggy texture, allow the avocado to fill the crevices and adhere to the toppings a bit better. On the other hand, when using toast, you have a wide range of bread varieties to choose from, each offering distinct shapes and flavors. Each choice has its merits and will influence the texture and overall flavor of the dish to some degree, so make your selection thoughtfully.

Another consideration: To meat, or not to meat? Meat is a common component in most eggs Benedict recipes and is certainly essential for a "classic" rendition of the dish. In contrast, avocado toast typically doesn't feature meat. Given the rich combination of avocado and Hollandaise sauce topping this dish, the additional richness of breakfast meat may not be necessary. However, introducing something salty and crispy, like bacon, can help balance out the creaminess of the fats.