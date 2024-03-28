14 Common Egg-Poaching Mistakes You Might Be Making

It can be difficult to tell how old an egg is. Sell-by and expiration dates on egg cartons aren't subject to federal regulations in the U.S. (and aren't allowed in certain states), and if you've removed your eggs from the carton, it's anyone's guess as to when they should be used. This can create a problem when it comes to poached eggs, as the older the eggs get, the less able they are to retain their shape once they enter the water. As eggs age, their whites become more watery, and this can make them spread out and "feather" in your poaching liquid, ruining the spherical shape you're aiming for.

Therefore, you should always use eggs that are as fresh as possible for the best result. How to tell if eggs are bad or not, however, is sometimes not as simple as assessing their visual appearance or texture. The best way to do it without cracking them open is to place your eggs in a bowl of water. Super-fresh eggs will remain at the bottom of the bowl, lying on their side. If your eggs stand upright, they've started to get older — and while they may still be okay for some uses, they might not be ideal for poaching. If your eggs float, it's a sign that they might be unsafe to eat, and you should throw them out immediately.